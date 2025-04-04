Menu Explore
Flavour savers: These experts preserve old recipes, with delicious results

ByChristalle Fernandes
Apr 04, 2025 09:56 AM IST

Grandma’s recipes as voice notes. The family masala mix on an app. Exact measurements for ‘a handful’. Regional techniques in step-by-step Reels. See how tech is stepping in to solve India’s culinary cold cases

What do you think of when you think of an inheritance? Grandpa’s furniture, languishing in the family home; Grandma’s saris, featuring designs we just don’t see anymore. Mum’s gold earrings, packed in deep pink tissue. What are we missing? “Recipes!” says Shruti Taneja, 37, the founder of food documentation platform Nivaala. “They should be considered heirlooms too. They’re not just a blueprint for making a dish, but also a time-machine into the past.”

Recipes should be passed down as an inheritance, say food experts. (ADOBE STOCK)
Recipes should be passed down as an inheritance, say food experts. (ADOBE STOCK)
Shruti Taneja set up the platform Nivaala to help Indian families record generations-old recipes.
Shruti Taneja set up the platform Nivaala to help Indian families record generations-old recipes.
Bridget White-Kumar has documented over 500 Anglo-Indian dishes.
Bridget White-Kumar has documented over 500 Anglo-Indian dishes.
Osama Jalali made his own Gosht Ka Halwa recipe after seeing it mentioned in a Persian cookbook.
Osama Jalali made his own Gosht Ka Halwa recipe after seeing it mentioned in a Persian cookbook.
Dipali Khandelwal’s platform, The Kindness Meal, documents family recipes from Rajasthan.
Dipali Khandelwal’s platform, The Kindness Meal, documents family recipes from Rajasthan.
Food writer Priya Krishna says that recipes evolve, but they’re still a part of our heritage. (ADOBE STOCK)
Food writer Priya Krishna says that recipes evolve, but they’re still a part of our heritage. (ADOBE STOCK)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Follow Us On