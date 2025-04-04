Flavour savers: These experts preserve old recipes, with delicious results
ByChristalle Fernandes
Apr 04, 2025 09:56 AM IST
Grandma’s recipes as voice notes. The family masala mix on an app. Exact measurements for ‘a handful’. Regional techniques in step-by-step Reels. See how tech is stepping in to solve India’s culinary cold cases
What do you think of when you think of an inheritance? Grandpa’s furniture, languishing in the family home; Grandma’s saris, featuring designs we just don’t see anymore. Mum’s gold earrings, packed in deep pink tissue. What are we missing? “Recipes!” says Shruti Taneja, 37, the founder of food documentation platform Nivaala. “They should be considered heirlooms too. They’re not just a blueprint for making a dish, but also a time-machine into the past.”