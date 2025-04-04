Flavour savers: These experts preserve old recipes, with delicious results

What do you think of when you think of an inheritance? Grandpa’s furniture, languishing in the family home; Grandma’s saris, featuring designs we just don’t see anymore. Mum’s gold earrings, packed in deep pink tissue. What are we missing? “Recipes!” says Shruti Taneja, 37, the founder of food documentation platform Nivaala. “They should be considered heirlooms too. They’re not just a blueprint for making a dish, but also a time-machine into the past.”

Recipes should be passed down as an inheritance, say food experts. (ADOBE STOCK)