Wish list: The stuff of Jim Sarbh’s dreams

Of course, we can imagine a world without Jim Sarbh. We just don’t want to. The actor, a week short of 36, sprung on to the scene seemingly from nowhere in 2016, all cheekbones, poker face, piercing eyes and tight curls. He played the terrorist Khalil, in Neerja, a film about the attempted 1986 hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, which was thwarted by its brave head purser, Neerja Bhanot. Actor Jim Sarbh plays a rich, spoilt, cheating, Delhi brat in Zoya Akhtar’s Made in Heaven Season 2. You may not root for Adil Khanna on the show, but his frustrations will seem familiar: mild traumas are glossed over by society, wedding budgets nearly eclipse the institution of marriage.

Sarbh has played (from left) a conspirator in Padmaavat (2018), a terrorist in Neerja (2016), and a scientist in Rocket Boys (2022), with ease.

And here he is, as a rich, spoilt, cheating, Delhi brat in Zoya Akhtar’s Made in Heaven Season 2. You may not root for Adil Khanna on the show, but his frustrations will seem familiar: mild traumas are glossed over to keep up appearances, wedding budgets nearly eclipse the institution of marriage. Invented by author Douglas Adams for The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. Stick the Babel Fish in your ear, and it translates any language.

Taste simulators. Imagine a device that could fool the tongue’s receptors by precisely activating salty, sweet, sour, bitter and other tastes, replicating the flavours of a pie being baked on TV, a recipe from Harry Potter, the memory of a sandwich swapped from a friend’s lunchbox. Imagine being able to enjoy just the flavours, not the calories. “This could give the brain and tongue the equivalent of, say, chocolate cake without actually having to eat chocolate cake,” says Sarbh. There’d be no need to wait endlessly for a reservation at a Michelin-star restaurant. Or ever suffer a bad meal. Sirius Black, from the Harry Potter series, could turn into a dog through therianthropy, the ability to metamorphose into animals or hybrids.

A mentor. “These already exist, I just don’t have one.” Sarbh says. Falcon in Marvel’s Avengers (2015) had metallic wings that seem too heavy for flight.

Artistic integrity. “But without the capitalism, content commercialism and consumer confusion!” Scottie, beamed up Kirk, Spock and the entire Enterprise crew at the slightest sign of danger on Star Trek, via teleportation.

A smaller human population. “Obvious, no?” Sarbh asks. More space for living beings to think, exist and live their best life. Better use of resources too. What’s not to love? “We spend most of our lives in cities, blocking out 90% of what we experience so we can pretend to be happy. Why?” (Avani Rai)

A ‘sleep now’ switch. Goodbye late-night doom-scrolling. “It also reduces dependency on sleeping pills. I can’t stand them, I wake up groggy and feeling weird,” says Sarbh.