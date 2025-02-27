Listicle: 10 books to read if you like dramatic family sagas

The Friend Zone Experiment (2024).Renee Goh’s father is retiring, and she can take over the family business, but only if she gives up the company she built in London and moves back to Singapore. She cut ties for a reason. But she still is conflicted about wanting her father’s approval. Plus, her first love is on a revenge mission, tied to her family’s shady past. Zen Cho knows how to wield family conflict so the barbs always land.

The Friend Zone Experiment is about a complicated father-daughter relationship.