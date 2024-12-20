Menu Explore
Listicle: 10 celeb kids who’ve found fame away from their parents

ByUrvee Modwel
Dec 20, 2024 05:45 AM IST

Who said privilege was a bad thing? These 10 celeb kids are clapping back at their family legacies and forging ahead on their own

Tindyebwa Agaba Wise.The adopted son of British actors Greg Wise and Emma Thompson was a refugee from Rwanda. He lost his biological father to AIDS when he was just nine. Today, he has two degrees, including a Masters in Human Rights Law, speaks eight languages and works with the Metropolitan Police, helping refugees just like him. A true hero.

Actors Emma Thompson and Greg Wise adopted Tindyebwa, a refugee from Rwanda. He now works with the police.
Vivian is the daughter of tech billionaire Elon Musk and his first wife, author Justine Musk.
Navya Nanda picked IIM Ahmedabad over an international university,and over Bollywood.
Ronan Farrow cut ties with his father, Woody Allen. He’s a distinguished investigative journalist.
Singer Elle King had a rough relationship with her father Rob Schneider, who was critical of her, growing up. (Instagram/@ElleKing)
Charles Shaffer chose not to follow his famous fashion mama, Anna Wintour. He’s a psychiatrist.
Walt Disney’s grand-niece has been publicly critical of Disney’s labour practices.
Bill Gates’s daughter, paediatrician Jennifer Gates Nassar, doesn’t even have a Wikipedia page.
Gordon Ramsay’s oldest daughter is a police officer.
Robert DeNiro’s son Raphael found his calling in high-end real estate.
