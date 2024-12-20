Listicle: 10 celeb kids who’ve found fame away from their parents

Tindyebwa Agaba Wise.The adopted son of British actors Greg Wise and Emma Thompson was a refugee from Rwanda. He lost his biological father to AIDS when he was just nine. Today, he has two degrees, including a Masters in Human Rights Law, speaks eight languages and works with the Metropolitan Police, helping refugees just like him. A true hero.

