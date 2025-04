Barbie’s Dreamhouse. Barbie (2023). This could have been cringe: Heart-shaped bed, sequined coverlet, a slide that leads from bedroom to pool, a closet that has a new outfit ready every day. Instead, it shows us what fun female-centric design can be. Plus all of Barbie’s besties live within walking distance. Who wouldn’t want this?

