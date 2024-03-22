Listicle: The 10 gadgets you should try today
Mar 22, 2024 09:44 AM IST
Segway Go Kart Pro II: Speeds up to 43 km/h, detachable handlebars for a hoverboard mode, compatible with major consoles. LG OLED TV: Transparent when on, invisible when off, 77-inch screen. Evie ring: Tracks health metrics, designed for women. Clicks keyboard case: Physical QWERTY keyboard for iPhone. BetaVolt BV 100 battery: Runs on nuclear energy, lasts 50 years. Barsys 360 cocktail robot: Craft cocktails at home. Doublepoint software: Turns Android smartwatch into a remote control. LG DukeBox speakers: 360-degree sound system with OLED display. Xgimi Horizon Max projector: IMAX Enhanced-certified, laser system, adjusts to wall. Pawport Smart Pet Door: App-controlled pet door with Bluetooth tracker.
Segway Go Kart Pro II. Roll along at a maximum speed of close to 43 kilometres per hour. Detach the handlebars to use the floor panel as a floating hoverboard. Roll it into the house, park it in front of the TV, and it becomes a tiny racing sim. It’s compatible with most major consoles and games and has full 360 haptic feedback. It’s what Richie Rich would have if he lived in 2024.
