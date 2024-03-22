Listicle: The 10 gadgets you should try today

Segway Go Kart Pro II. Roll along at a maximum speed of close to 43 kilometres per hour. Detach the handlebars to use the floor panel as a floating hoverboard. Roll it into the house, park it in front of the TV, and it becomes a tiny racing sim. It’s compatible with most major consoles and games and has full 360 haptic feedback. It’s what Richie Rich would have if he lived in 2024.

