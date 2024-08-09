Magic, gaming, dance: How three YouTube creators made it big

A mindreader, a gamer and a dance crew walk into the YouTube Fanfest... There’s no punchline. Just a closer look at India’s new generation of content creators. It’s no longer unfamiliar territory. They’re not afraid of cameras. They know a troll from a bully. They’re sharing the love and hustling hard. They’re also just human, sharing moments of self-doubt, apologising for missteps and struggling to explain their jobs to their parents. See what the creator life is like in 2024.

Magician and mentalist Suhani Shah first came across magic shows at the age of six.