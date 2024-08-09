Magic, gaming, dance: How three YouTube creators made it big
ByKarishma Kuenzang
Aug 09, 2024 09:16 AM IST
In the world of YouTube creators, magic pays the bills, gaming is a full time job, dance crews hit it big. See how doing what you love is finally paying off
A mindreader, a gamer and a dance crew walk into the YouTube Fanfest... There’s no punchline. Just a closer look at India’s new generation of content creators. It’s no longer unfamiliar territory. They’re not afraid of cameras. They know a troll from a bully. They’re sharing the love and hustling hard. They’re also just human, sharing moments of self-doubt, apologising for missteps and struggling to explain their jobs to their parents. See what the creator life is like in 2024.