Pursepective: Luxe bags now come in crazy shapes and we love it

ByTaranna Khetpal
Apr 11, 2025 09:48 AM IST

You thought the Is It Cake trend was mad? Luxury bags now come shaped like paint cans, pies, popcorn buckets and pigeons. We’re here for it!

A pigeon, a popcorn bucket, and a camera walk into a party. No joke. It’s just another day for fashion’s growing obsession with bags that don’t look like bags. Chic hands everywhere are clutching purses that cosplay as concertinas, baguettes, glittering roses and paint cans, martinis and more. Watched Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives or Dubai Bling? The bags almost steal the show in some scenes. Following Shalini Passi’s style? See how often she accessorises with crystal-studded novelty purses and pop-art-inspired clutches. Caught all the Reels from Fashion Week? Even minor influencers were toting some kind of oddly shaped bag to fit in.

Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi loves her popcorn-bucket-shaped purse.
Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi loves her popcorn-bucket-shaped purse.
Coperni’s glass-blown Swipe bag went viral in 2022.
Coperni’s glass-blown Swipe bag went viral in 2022.
Designer Shweta Kapur sells a handbag that looks like a sparkling jellyfish.
Designer Shweta Kapur sells a handbag that looks like a sparkling jellyfish.
Chaitanya Kenchammanahoskote loves her LV paint-can bag.
Chaitanya Kenchammanahoskote loves her LV paint-can bag.
Judith Leiber’s Slice of Pie Bag.
Judith Leiber’s Slice of Pie Bag.
JW Anderson’s Frog Bag.
JW Anderson’s Frog Bag.
Balenciaga’s Bag of Chips Bag.
Balenciaga’s Bag of Chips Bag.
