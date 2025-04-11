Pursepective: Luxe bags now come in crazy shapes and we love it

A pigeon, a popcorn bucket, and a camera walk into a party. No joke. It’s just another day for fashion’s growing obsession with bags that don’t look like bags. Chic hands everywhere are clutching purses that cosplay as concertinas, baguettes, glittering roses and paint cans, martinis and more. Watched Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives or Dubai Bling? The bags almost steal the show in some scenes. Following Shalini Passi’s style? See how often she accessorises with crystal-studded novelty purses and pop-art-inspired clutches. Caught all the Reels from Fashion Week? Even minor influencers were toting some kind of oddly shaped bag to fit in.

Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi loves her popcorn-bucket-shaped purse.