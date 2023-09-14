Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: A guide to modern Japanese dining

Japanese food is one of the world’s most complex cuisines. The level of skill it takes to cook in a top Japanese restaurant is far greater than the expertise demanded of chefs at three-Michelin-star restaurants in France. In Japan, a chef can work for five years only cooking rice until his boss tells him that he has finally mastered it, and his rice can now be served to customers. Nonplussed when you see chicken tikka masala on a menu? That’s how Japanese people feel at modern Japanese restaurants. (ADOBE STOCK)

White Fish Carpaccio. For years, this has been one of the greatest hits at the Mumbai Wasabi. Though it is often credited to Nobu's years working in Peru, it was actually created in Los Angeles. Nobu found that in the 1990s, some customers were unwilling to eat raw fish. So, he began slicing it very thin (like beef carpaccio) and poured a little warm oil on it, so it cooked on impact. There have been various riffs on the idea (on Nobu menus it appears as 'new style sashimi') and one popular version uses yellowtail (a grain-fed, farmed fish) with jalapeno peppers. Chefs have experimented with the dressing (citrus and sweet elements are pretty standard) and with the fish (the original Nobu version was made with fluke). It's delicious if not particularly Japanese.

Toro/Tuna Tartare. Tuna Tartare has a chequered and controversial history. The French claim it was invented in Paris at a restaurant called Le Duc, where the chef wanted to make a fish version of the traditional Beef Tartare: raw, chopped beef with strong seasoning.

Rock Shrimp Tempura. In Japan, tempura is a religion. It varies from region to region, there are speciality tempura restaurants, great and revered tempura chefs and top-quality tempura, with its thin batter encasing fresh ingredients, bears no resemblance to the crumb-fried prawn that is called tempura outside of Japan.

California Roll. This may be the only authentically named bogus Japanese dish. It was a sushi roll invented in California in the 1970s. (Though chefs from elsewhere also now claim to have invented it).

