News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: A guide to modern Japanese dining

Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: A guide to modern Japanese dining

ByVir Sanghvi
Sep 14, 2023 08:45 PM IST

Modern Japanese food consists of dishes that didn’t originate in Japan. Here are its greatest hits, they’re all delicious, anyway

Japanese food is one of the world’s most complex cuisines. The level of skill it takes to cook in a top Japanese restaurant is far greater than the expertise demanded of chefs at three-Michelin-star restaurants in France. In Japan, a chef can work for five years only cooking rice until his boss tells him that he has finally mastered it, and his rice can now be served to customers.

Nonplussed when you see chicken tikka masala on a menu? That’s how Japanese people feel at modern Japanese restaurants. (ADOBE STOCK)
Nonplussed when you see chicken tikka masala on a menu? That’s how Japanese people feel at modern Japanese restaurants. (ADOBE STOCK)
(ADOBE STOCK)
(ADOBE STOCK)

White Fish Carpaccio. For years, this has been one of the greatest hits at the Mumbai Wasabi. Though it is often credited to Nobu’s years working in Peru, it was actually created in Los Angeles. Nobu found that in the 1990s, some customers were unwilling to eat raw fish. So, he began slicing it very thin (like beef carpaccio) and poured a little warm oil on it, so it cooked on impact. There have been various riffs on the idea (on Nobu menus it appears as ‘new style sashimi’) and one popular version uses yellowtail (a grain-fed, farmed fish) with jalapeno peppers. Chefs have experimented with the dressing (citrus and sweet elements are pretty standard) and with the fish (the original Nobu version was made with fluke). It’s delicious if not particularly Japanese.

(ADOBE STOCK)
(ADOBE STOCK)

Toro/Tuna Tartare. Tuna Tartare has a chequered and controversial history. The French claim it was invented in Paris at a restaurant called Le Duc, where the chef wanted to make a fish version of the traditional Beef Tartare: raw, chopped beef with strong seasoning.

(ADOBE STOCK)
(ADOBE STOCK)

Rock Shrimp Tempura. In Japan, tempura is a religion. It varies from region to region, there are speciality tempura restaurants, great and revered tempura chefs and top-quality tempura, with its thin batter encasing fresh ingredients, bears no resemblance to the crumb-fried prawn that is called tempura outside of Japan.

(ADOBE STOCK)
(ADOBE STOCK)

California Roll. This may be the only authentically named bogus Japanese dish. It was a sushi roll invented in California in the 1970s. (Though chefs from elsewhere also now claim to have invented it).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vir Sanghvi

    Why hide the papers? Why keep the conspiracy theories related to Netaji Subhas Bose’s death alive? And why deny India the truth about the death of one of its great freedom fighters?

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out