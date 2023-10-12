Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: A new renaissance in Florence

Even if you think that you know nothing about Florence, the truth is that you probably do. Much of what the rest of the world thinks of as being typically Italian is actually Florentine. There is art and history everywhere in Florence, but one of the most iconic sights is the Duomo. (Shutterstock)

The Four Seasons in Florence is on the list of the World’s 50 Best Hotels.

Yet, history is not Florence’s claim to fame in today’s world. It is a great tourist attraction mostly because it is so beautiful. There are the famous structures, such as the Duomo, the cathedral that has the largest dome of its kind in the world, and the great palazzos or palaces associated with the Medicis, the family that ran Florence for centuries. But nearly every street in Florence is beautiful. You don’t need to go looking for charm: It is all around you. The rooms at the Four Seasons in Florence are over 500 years old. The hotel celebrates both classic and modern art.

I stayed, this time, at the Four Seasons, a hotel that did not exist when I started going to Florence. It is, as you might expect, a luxury property and it was recently rated one of the 50 Best Hotels in the world (It made it to number nine on the list). But nothing prepares you for how stunning it is. Its acres of grounds constitute the largest private park in Florence and its history goes back to the 15th century. It combines a medieval palazzo with a convent (two separate properties that were bought and merged later) and like nearly everything else in Florence, it is mainly all about art. Gucci Osteria has a Michelin star and two tasting menus. There is no restaurant like it anywhere else in the world.

The result is one of the world’s most spectacular hotels that combines history, architectural splendour, beauty, medieval art, acres and acres of greenery, insane levels of luxury and of course, the service that the Four Seasons prides itself on. Gucci Osteria is a slightly less formal version of Massimo’s three-Michelin-star Osteria Francescana in nearby Modena.

Even the food in Florence — at the top end — can be world-class. My friend Alessandro Lagana, a key figure in the Massimo Bottura organisation, booked me into the Gucci Osteria. I have been to the delightful Torno Subito, a casual restaurant run by Massimo in Dubai (and now expanding all over the world) and thought that the Gucci Osteria, which is part of the complex that houses the Gucci shop, would be the sort of casual place where you could have a bowl of pasta and a glass of Chianti.

