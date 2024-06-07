Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Another caper around Capri

The legendary resort town is relatively unspoiled and glamorous. The food is better than it used to be, if you know how to skip the tourist traps
I still remember the time I first went to Capri. It was almost exactly 10 years ago and I was travelling around the Amalfi coast on a Sea Dream yacht, which had about 50 cabins, and excellent food and wine (they sold it as a ‘Champagne and caviar cruise’). We went to places I had only heard of before (Sorrento, Ravello, Positano), which were, I discovered, part of the Amalfi coast in the south of Italy.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.