Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Another caper around Capri

I still remember the time I first went to Capri. It was almost exactly 10 years ago and I was travelling around the Amalfi coast on a Sea Dream yacht, which had about 50 cabins, and excellent food and wine (they sold it as a ‘Champagne and caviar cruise’). We went to places I had only heard of before (Sorrento, Ravello, Positano), which were, I discovered, part of the Amalfi coast in the south of Italy.

Zuma, which is distinctively Italian in style and service, has just opened in Capri, Italy.