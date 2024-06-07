 Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Another caper around Capri - Hindustan Times
Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Another caper around Capri

ByVir Sanghvi
Jun 07, 2024 08:54 AM IST

The legendary resort town is relatively unspoiled and glamorous. The food is better than it used to be, if you know how to skip the tourist traps

I still remember the time I first went to Capri. It was almost exactly 10 years ago and I was travelling around the Amalfi coast on a Sea Dream yacht, which had about 50 cabins, and excellent food and wine (they sold it as a ‘Champagne and caviar cruise’). We went to places I had only heard of before (Sorrento, Ravello, Positano), which were, I discovered, part of the Amalfi coast in the south of Italy.

Zuma, which is distinctively Italian in style and service, has just opened in Capri, Italy.
Visiting Capri in 2014 and a decade later proved that its clear skies, azure sea, and cliffs were unchanged
II Riccio is run by the Capri Palace.
II Riccio’s seafood menu has old favourites and new dishes too.
L’Olivo is regarded as the best restaurant in Capri and has two Michelin stars.
One of Zuma’s signature dishes is sliced lobster with Capri lemon and oscietra cavia.
II Riccio’s spaghettone with sea urchin is one of its signature dishes.
Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Another caper around Capri
