Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Slipping through our fingers

The edible oils market is a mess. Mislabelling is common, as are outright lies about process and provenance. And extra virgin is not the virtue you think it is
While most of us are concerned about the contamination of food (say, the recent uproar about packaged spices), and by the effect of Ultra Processed Foods (UPFs) on our bodies, there is one area where we don’t really bother too much about what we are consuming.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.