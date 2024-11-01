Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: That’s how to have an affair

What if you could have dinner at a restaurant that existed for just one brief shining moment? Where, if you went back, a day or two later, there would be no sign that the restaurant with its elaborate drapes, hundreds of candles, elegant table settings, and a performance area, ever existed? Where the restaurant once stood, there would be just grass in the middle of a beautiful park?

To celebrate 100 years, HT built a temporary restaurant in Sunder Nursery, Delhi, to serve an epic dinner. (HT ARCHIVES)