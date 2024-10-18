Rude Travel by Vir Sanghvi: A guide to splitting Athens

In all my years of travelling, there is one country I had never been to: Greece. When I mentioned this to friends abroad, they were surprised. But no Indian I spoke to thought it was at all odd. Unless they have had to go to Greece for an event (say, the Olympics) very few Indians I know have ever been to Greece and most have no plans to visit either. And those who have gone have focused on the islands: Santorini, Mykonos, Crete, Corfu etc. Hardly anyone has wanted to go to the mainland.

On the small island of Kea, donkey delivery still thrives (VIR SANGHVI)