Rude Travel by Vir Sanghvi: Eat, pray, luxuriate

I am sure you have heard of Khajuraho. And I am just as sure that most of you have never been there. On the other hand, at least you could go there if you wanted to. For centuries not only did nobody go to Khajuraho but most people did not even know that it existed. The Khajuraho temples were built by the Chandela dynasty, whose kingdom was located in Madhya Pradesh. (SHUTTERSTOCK) We know that the temples were built by the Chandela dynasty whose kingdom was located in what is now Madhya Pradesh. Originally, 85 temples were built between (roughly) 850 and 1050 AD in a complex that ranged over 25 square kilometres. Most were Hindu temples but several were Jain, suggesting that the two religions happily coexisted. We have very little in the way of Indian historical records to go by but the temples are mentioned by many visitors including Xuanzang and later, Al-Biruni who accompanied Mahmud of Ghazni who, fortunately enough, did not get to destroy and plunder the complex. Then, from around 1500, we don’t hear much about the temples. Historians believe that, over the centuries, the 85 temples were reduced to 25 either because of the passage of time or destruction by robbers and the Muslim dynasties that succeeded the Chandelas.

Rajgarh Palace, where the new Oberoi hotel is located, was built around 350 years ago. (OBEROI HOTELS & RESORTS)

But this is all surmise because nearly everyone seems to have forgotten about Khajuraho for over 300 years. The complex was lost, overrun by vegetation and even if visitors wanted to go, the temples were hard to find and almost impossible to reach. In 1838, a British engineer called Captain TS Burt rediscovered them while mapping the region. He was astonished by the beauty and magnificence of what he found and published a paper about his discovery. This led to a complete clean up of the area and the revelation that there were more temples than Burt had realised. Unfortunately – at least in retrospect – the Brits focused on the erotic sculptures which constituted under ten percent of the carvings, and many prim Victorians were shocked by what they saw as evidence of Hindu debauchery and perversion. Since then, Khajuraho remained famous only for its erotic statues and the splendour and beauty of the temples were ignored. And because, in the public imagination, these temples were notable only for medieval pornography, visitors to Khajuraho got a ‘nudge nudge wink wink’ response from their friends. People stopped going there for family holidays because they believed that the carvings would shock the children. And Khajuraho never became the international tourist destination it deserved to be.

The Oberois have tried to keep as much of the original palace structure as possible. (OBEROI HOTELS & RESORTS)

That’s probably why most of you have never been there. And it did not help that connectivity remained poor. Flights were started and then discontinued. Both the Taj and the Oberois managed hotels there and then gave them up because the destination never lived up to its potential. Two years ago, ashamed by my failure to visit such a notable site which was (if you could find a flight) only an hour away from Delhi, I resolved to visit the temples. That’s when I heard that the Oberois were returning to Khajuraho and building a new hotel there and decided that it might be worth waiting. Six months ago, the Oberoi Rajgarh Palace opened and while I had expected it to be as good as the Vilas properties always are, I was startled by the response of the international press, who hailed it as one of the world’s greatest new hotels. Last week I combined my curiosity about the hotel with my longstanding desire to go to Khajuraho and took the only Indigo flight from Delhi to Khajuraho. The hotel is half an hour from the airport and everything you might want to see (including the temples and the Panna National Park) is also under 30 minutes from the Rajgarh Palace. Though most people don’t realise this, the Oberois invented palace tourism in the 1960s with the Oberoi Palace in Srinagar and were originally supposed to manage the Rambagh in Jaipur. But, in recent years, they have been best known for their Vilas properties which they built from scratch. At the first HT Luxury Conference, Biki Oberoi said he would never include the word Palace in the name of a hotel unless it had once been a real palace. And with the Rajgarh Palace, the Oberoi group finally has a real palace of its own again.

The hotel is about 30 minutes away from the Khajuraho temples. (OBEROI HOTELS & RESORTS)

The Rajgarh palace was built around 350 years ago, making it the oldest palace to be converted to a hotel (with the exception of Udaipur’s Lake Palace) and the Oberois have had to substantially restore the main structure. But it has been worth it. The hotel is spectacularly beautiful and successfully combines history with luxury. It is convenient for the Khajuraho temples and also for the nearby Panna National Park where I saw four tigers on a single safari. (Panna has 80 tigers so you would have to be unlucky not to see at least one; 90 per cent of safaris lead to at least one sighting.) But many guests will go for the hotel alone. It is run to Vilas standards and will take your breath away. I often found myself stopping just to stare at the lake views, and each time I drove away from the hotel, I kept looking back at the majesty of the palace on top of its own hill. (It was once a fort in an early incarnation.)

Panna National Park is also nearby. It’s surprisingly easy to spot tigers there. (ADOBE STOCK)