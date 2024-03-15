Shut up and take my money: How to plan your first splurge
Mar 15, 2024 09:44 AM IST
Big purchase coming up? First time? Calm the butterflies. Count the zeroes. We’ve got help from luxury-investment experts
First, they blamed the pandemic. Experts attributed the rise in luxury shopping after the lockdown to the fact that Indians were merely cooped up, fed up. But it’s become obvious that even salaried young folks, those picking up their first bonuses, are now excited about big spends – limited-edition sneakers, a designer handbag, works by emerging artists, rare jewellery. India’s luxury market was worth ₹53,561 crore in 2022 according to Euromonitor, which expects it to jump to ₹82,186 crore by 2027.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Share this article