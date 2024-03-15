 Shut up and take my money: How to plan your first splurge - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Shut up and take my money: How to plan your first splurge

Shut up and take my money: How to plan your first splurge

ByNoor Anand Chawla
Mar 15, 2024 09:44 AM IST

Big purchase coming up? First time? Calm the butterflies. Count the zeroes. We’ve got help from luxury-investment experts

First, they blamed the pandemic. Experts attributed the rise in luxury shopping after the lockdown to the fact that Indians were merely cooped up, fed up. But it’s become obvious that even salaried young folks, those picking up their first bonuses, are now excited about big spends – limited-edition sneakers, a designer handbag, works by emerging artists, rare jewellery. India’s luxury market was worth 53,561 crore in 2022 according to Euromonitor, which expects it to jump to 82,186 crore by 2027.

Even salaried young folks are spending big. They want limited-edition sneakers, designer handbags and more.
Even salaried young folks are spending big. They want limited-edition sneakers, designer handbags and more.
Resale sites position every sneaker pair as special or must-have. Don’t fall for it.
Resale sites position every sneaker pair as special or must-have. Don’t fall for it.
Mark Ong, aka Mr Sabotage, sneaker artist and streetwear designer, has been collecting kicks for 20 years.
Mark Ong, aka Mr Sabotage, sneaker artist and streetwear designer, has been collecting kicks for 20 years.
Unlike sneakers, designer bags show less wear, are easier to refurbish, and are possible to buy pre-loved.
Unlike sneakers, designer bags show less wear, are easier to refurbish, and are possible to buy pre-loved.
Fashion designer and stylist Nandita Mahtani prefers classic styles that don’t look dated after one season.
Fashion designer and stylist Nandita Mahtani prefers classic styles that don’t look dated after one season.
Most purchases are in what gallerists and art consultants term the emerging-artists segment.
Most purchases are in what gallerists and art consultants term the emerging-artists segment.
Pallavi Khandelwal, founder-curator of art consultancy ArtBela says that many artists sell directly online.
Pallavi Khandelwal, founder-curator of art consultancy ArtBela says that many artists sell directly online.
It’s better to build a small collection of high-quality pieces.
It’s better to build a small collection of high-quality pieces.
Jewellery designer Inayatinder Kaur says small jewellery houses are likely to have great deals.
Jewellery designer Inayatinder Kaur says small jewellery houses are likely to have great deals.
The international standard for historic vehicles of value considers vehicles made before 1975 as historic.
The international standard for historic vehicles of value considers vehicles made before 1975 as historic.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On