Spectator by Seema Goswami: Grow into a golden age

It was while lunching with my closest girlfriends last week that the epiphany first struck me: It’s a sure sign that you are growing old when half your stories begin with the phrase, “Remember when…” Well, at least, that’s the way the conversation tends to go when I sit down for a catch-up with my girl gang. We have been close for more than two decades now, and our memories are inextricably wound up in each other just as our lives are closely intertwined. So, yes, meeting up now means reminiscing about our past adventures as much as it does about discussing what the future holds.

As you get older, you no longer want to attend every single glitzy fashion show or brunch. (ADOBE STOCK)