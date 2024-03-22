Spectator by Seema Goswami: Luxe is what you make of it

Luxury is such a loaded word, isn’t it? To some it evokes images of lavish suites in exclusive hotels; to others it means expensive ingredients served up in eight-course meals in three-star restaurants. To some it means designer bags and jewellery; to others it is exemplified in private-plane travel.

People, mostly men, may be surprised at how expensive skincare truly is. But, as the adage goes, it’s worth it. (Adobe Stock)