Spectator by Seema Goswami: Luxe is what you make of it
Mar 22, 2024 09:42 AM IST
For some, it’s fashion, for some it’s travel. But it’s usually the little things that go unnoticed that are the most luxurious
Luxury is such a loaded word, isn’t it? To some it evokes images of lavish suites in exclusive hotels; to others it means expensive ingredients served up in eight-course meals in three-star restaurants. To some it means designer bags and jewellery; to others it is exemplified in private-plane travel.
