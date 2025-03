Like most of the world, I have been hooked on the third season of The White Lotus. But with one added attraction: Having stayed at the Four Seasons Koh Samui (where the show is mainly set), I take particular pleasure in identifying familiar locations. For instance, the villa I stayed in with my husband is featured, as is the restaurant where we ate most of our meals.

Ultra-rich guests hardly use the common pool, as The White Lotus S3 suggests.