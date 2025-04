I have ever so often, in this very column, made the case for going out to eat alone. I do this all the time and I can’t recommend it enough. It gives you time to people-watch. You can simply sit with your thoughts. It means you eat at your own pace. And the best part is that even though you are alone, you are enjoying your meal with someone you love.

Go on holiday alone. There’s nothing so liberating as seeing the world on your own terms. (SHUTTERSTOCK)