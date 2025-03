Honestly, if it wasn’t for a Bat, we’d never know a Seal. British songwriter Seal (full name: Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel) wrote Kiss from a Rose in 1987. You know the song – haunting melody, absurd lyrics (“Did you know that when it snows, my eyes become large and the light that you shine can’t be seen?”). The story goes that Seal was so embarrassed by his work, he “threw the tape in the corner” when he was done. It was included in his second eponymous debut album in 1994. It sank without a trace.

Remember when Christina Aguilera, Mýa, Lil’ Kim and P!nk sang Lady Marmalade for Moulin Rouge?