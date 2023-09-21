The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week we’re Justin Timberlake’s ’90s boy band, NSYNC, is releasing their first song in 20 years. Westlife is touring India, and The Backstreet Boys, played here in May.

Bambai Meri Jaan (2023) on Amazon Prime is same old, same old. Honest cop’s son goes astray. A semi-key gang member is wounded or killed in a spat. The finale is rooted in family, crime and power play. Yawn. The same stories have been playing out since Company (2002) and Black Friday (2004). Bhau, whom to hold to ransom for better underworld stories? Hasan Minhaj might host. But there’s criticism that’s he’s embellished key stories from his life. Lilly Singh had a short-lived show on NBC in 2019. Why are there no Brown hosts on TV?

Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show. Hasan Minhaj might host. But there’s criticism that’s he’s embellished key stories from his life. Kal Penn might host. But why are there no Brown hosts on TV? Lilly Singh had a short-lived show on NBC in 2019. Is this the best we want for South Asian talent? Who’s even watching talk shows anymore? When was the last time you watched an entire episode? Rumour has it that Jab We Met is getting a sequel, and OG stars Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapur will reprise their roles as Geet and Aditya.

Rumour has it that Jab We Met is getting a sequel, and OG stars Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapur will reprise their roles as Geet and Aditya. What could a second movie possibly focus on? Maybe their kid will run away with Anshuman’s kid in a ganne ka khet. We just hope the script doesn’t let everyone down.

