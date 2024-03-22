The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
Mar 22, 2024 08:58 AM IST
This week, we’re... Lindsay swapping, hyping up the girls, living for reality TV drama and eyeing Saturn with some suspicion
Swapping for Lindsay. Watched Irish Wish? Felt a bit of deja vu? Lindsay Lohan’s career seems trapped in an endless loop of plots involving life-swapping. Her debut in The Parent Trap (1998), had twins (both played by her) swapping places to reunite their parents. In Just My Luck (2006), she swaps her good luck with her love interest. In Irish Wish, she swaps lives with a BFF to marry the man she likes. Our fav: Freaky Friday (2003), the mother-daughter swap. A sequel is coming. Hope Lohan gets to live her own life for once.
