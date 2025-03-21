These 5 desserts ate and left no crumbs. See why India loves them

Remember 2015? Ten years ago, India’s dessert scene was in its awkward-teen phase—dramatic, but still figuring itself out. Froyo pretended to be guilt-free; red-velvet was the main character; macarons were everywhere; cupcakes were in their frosting-stacked era. Did you order a freakshake? Get the lava cake after dinner? Crack the crust of a lemongrass crème brulée?

Bombay Sweet Shop’s Strawberry Rasmalai Tart is the East-West combo we didn’t know we needed.