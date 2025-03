Lighter, faster, meaner. The Maserati GT2 Stradale is a full-throttle, no-compromise statement from Maserati. Developed from the GT2 race car, but adapted for road use, it’s surprisingly even more thrilling to drive.

Maserati’s GT2 Stradale can do a 0-100 kmph time of 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 324 kmph.