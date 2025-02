The Porsche Macan has long been the handling benchmark in the SUV world, and the new Macan EV aims to uphold that reputation despite the shift to electric power. Built on Porsche’s advanced PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture, it features a 100 kWh (95 kWh usable) battery and an 800V system. Does it drive like a true Porsche?

Porsche’s new electric car, the Macan EV Turbo.