Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Viva la Revuelution

Calling it the greatest Lamborghini ever may be a bit premature. But all I could do was spout superlatives after driving the revolutionary Revuelto for 10 hard laps of the Valellunga circuit outside Rome. This super sports car is the legendary Italian brand’s ticket into an increasingly electrified future. It’s a plug-in hybrid; it can run on pure electric power for short distances (8-10km). But no one in their right mind would buy a Revuelto for silent, pure electric driving, unless they want to sneak out of their homes on an early Sunday morning without waking up the neighbours. The three electric motors play a supporting role for the main show: The glorious 6.5 litre V12 engine. While the Revuelto may not look revolutionary, it blends electric power with a thunderous V12 engine, making it smooth, fast and exciting.

The performance and handling have taken Lamborghini to a different level. On-road prices will breach the ₹10 crore mark.

The other shocker is the smoothness with which the Revuelto slowly trundled down the Vallelunga circuit pit lane. High-performance super cars don’t like being driven slowly. They feel clunky, fidgety and out of their comfort zone. Not the Revuelto. It seamlessly blends electric power and the thunderous V12 engine. With 1015hp on tap, it goes 0-100kph in 2.5 seconds, one of the fastest accelerating production cars in the world.

