Young people are always online. And it’s not a bad thing. Here’s why
ByChristalle Fernandes
Mar 13, 2025 01:27 PM IST
Being chronically online doesn’t mean you have brain rot. Stay logged in, move with the times and leave haters behind
In the weeks leading up to the end of 2024, dictionary companies in the US and UK scurried to crown their Word of The Year. They considered delulu, brat, manifest, demure, enshittification, and romantasy. One term that was on every list: Brain rot. The term indicated that young people were so online, so much of the time, consuming so much mediocre content that their brains had literally started to decompose.