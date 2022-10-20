Beauty and skincare experts on why medi-facials are better than normal facials

In India, getting facials in a salon or spa once a month is extremely common and today, a majority of women and men choose to indulge in this beauty practise that entails massaging their faces and applying various creams to their skin in order to cleanse, calm and brighten it for a few days. You will be inundated with choices if you visit a beauty salon as there are many options but do these superficial facials actually benefit your skin and how safe are they?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neha Mittal Batra, Cosmetic Physician and Facial Aesthetics Expert at Dermaworld Skin and Hair Clinic at New Delhi, shared, “Whenever we go to the salons for our facials, the concept is to follow standard steps regardless of the requirement of your skin. The routine procedure followed is hard exfoliation by scrubbing, usually using cream-based scrubs, followed by cream massage and packs. The harsh scrubbing erodes our skin's natural oils and massaging by creams is not something that suits all skin types. As the channels of penetration have not been opened, the packs just sit on the skin without penetrating your skin."

She added, “Post-procedure, because of dermal inflammation, these facials give shine for 2-3 days after which our face starts looking the same as before. It is commonly also called as “Cinderella effect”. Well, if you want to truly revitalise your skin, you should opt for ‘medi-facials’, they penetrate the deeper layers of the skin and have a better and more long-lasting effect.” She revealed how Medi-facials are different:

1. The first step is analysis of your skin type. Treatments are individualized according to your skin. Whether you have oily/combination/normal/dry/acne-prone skin. Each treatment is determined according to the condition of your skin at that time.

2. Personalized treatment plan is made by the doctor for your skin requirement.

3. Assessment is made of the underlying skin problem and treatments are planned accordingly for sun-damage, dark spots, wrinkles, aging, redness, dehydration, etc.

4. As we age our skin which normally turns over every 21-24 days increases causing dead skin accumulation. Medical-grade mild exfoliation with sterile equipment is done.

5. Combination of mild peels with or without machine-based therapies are provided according to the treatment provided.

6. Combination of massages with packs gives the complete feeling of facial therapy.

According to Dr Prasoon Soni, Dermatologist at Dr Prasoon’s Dermacastle in Bikaner, Rajasthan, “When executing medical facials, the medical practitioner will first assess your skin and then tailor the procedure to meet your needs. Along with performing an evaluation, the skin specialist discusses with you about any skin-related problems you may be having and how they can be improved.” Talking further about Medi-facials, he explained how Medi facials are superior to regular facials:

1. They give long-lasting results not just “Cinderella effect”

2. They actually correct underlying skin problems

3. They help in improving the tone and texture of skin

4. They help in antiaging as it improves collagen and elastin of the skin

5. They help in maintaining healthy skin. If your skin type is oily/combination it reduces oil production and black/white head formation. If your skin type is normal/ dry they help in maintaining the hydration suppleness and glow of skin

6. These treatments give a healthy shine and glow to your face.

There are a range of Medi-facials that one can select from. Dr Mittal suggested few names of medi-facial treatments which includes Insta glow, splendid, page 3 facial, power peel facial, Miami treatment, insta shine, sequence peel treatment, Cinderella sparkle, revive facial treatment, hydrafacial MD treatment, hydraful treatment, mesobright /mesotight treatment, Korean bridal facial, green koren facial, carbon spectra peel treatment, and dermamiracle.

So this festive season or ahead of Diwali, if you are looking for a facial that gives glowing skin, lasts for long and also addresses your skin issues, meet a skincare expert and let them decide after evaluating your skin, which medi-facial can work better for you.