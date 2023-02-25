Beauty tips: Essential pre-makeup skincare routine to achieve a smooth and radiant look

Looking to achieve a flawless makeup look? It all starts with a solid skincare routine! While makeup can help enhance your natural beauty, it's important to have a healthy canvas to work with. That's why taking care of your skin before applying makeup is crucial for achieving a smooth, long-lasting, and radiant finish. In this day and age where makeup tutorials and Instagram filters reign supreme, it's easy to overlook the importance of proper skincare. However, with the right skincare routine, you can achieve a stunning makeup look that not only looks good but feels good too. (Also read: 9 skincare habits one must avoid to get flawlessly glowing skin )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aafreen Petiwala , celebrity make-up artist, shared important skincare you must do before applying makeup.

Talking about skincare, she explained, "Skincare that should be done before applying makeup most importantly first cleanse your face with face wash makeup cleanser wet wipe. If you have super oily skin use a toner to maintain the pH level and balance the pH level of your skin and close the open pores so that the sweating or reduces then apply your moisturizer or any serum and let the moisturizer seep into your skin and massage it well certain blood circulation on your face increases. This improves even how the makeup looks on your face."

She further added, "Apply lots of eye cream because that's the driest area of your face. And we always end up applying a lot of concealers there so it ends up cracking and ends up looking super dry after makeup. You don't want it to look like that. So apply a lot of eye cream on their eyes. And then you can prep your face either with a makeup fixer or any primer if you have open pores you can use a pore-minimizing primer and apply lots of lip balm and if you want to plump looking lips and you can apply or lip injection or any lip plumper so these are the basics can get tips which you should follow before applying makeup."

Talking about the cons of wearing makeup for a long time, Afreen says, "Wearing makeup for a long time would be either super oily or super dry skin clogged pores. Eye infections and eye makeup is not removed properly and is worn for a very long time, especially waterproof mascara, all of that. And there could be even allergic reactions too."

