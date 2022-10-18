Beauty tips for your pre and post festive skincare

Our skin greatly benefits from a balanced, healthy diet rich in antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables but as we rush in between meetings and household chores and try to strike a work-life balance, we can't help but give in to easy takeaways, binge eat junk and fried food and even forget to keep ourself hydrated by drinking at least 3 litres of water every day. With festive season at our doorstep, we can't help but yearn for last minute beauty and skincare tips that can give us a youthful appearance and glowing skin.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Reshma T Vishnani, Consultant Dermatologist, Trichologist and Aesthetic Dermatologist, suggested top skincare tips for this festive season:

1. If you are planning to do any procedure for the face in the doctor’s office like Botox, fillers, lasers, Dermapen, skin boosters etc plan all treatments at least a week in advance

2. Less than a week the most asked procedure are medi facials which are safe when done with trained hands where there is deep cleaning of the skin done with machines only and the use of fruit acids and peptides for the skin for that instant glow.

3. Remember to not fall for fad unnecessary procedures advertised in peer pressure, which can create havoc on skin

4. Remember to moisturise your skin and keep it hydrated

5. However tired you are at the end of the day always remove your make-up completely.

6. Avoid excessive scrubbing

7. Take oral antioxidants

8. Eat healthy during the festive season

9. Make sure make-up brushes have been cleaned well and kept ready

For post-festive skin care, she recommended:

1. Give the skin a holiday and concentrate on only moisturising, hydration and sunscreen

2. Get adequate sleep and rest

3. In case of redness or irritation on the skin visit a dermatologist

4. Continue antioxidants and multivitamins

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Shweta Agarwal, Consultant, Dermatology at Apollo Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, advised:

Pre- Festive Skincare -

Since you would want to look extra glowing during the festive season, certain additions to your daily routine would work wonders. According to your schedule, some of the routines given below can be added to your routine.

1) Cleansing, toning and moisturizing

This is a basic routine to be followed by everyone. Cleaning of the face twice or thrice a day, depending on your dust and pollution exposure, is a must. An alcohol- free toner may be used by those having oily or acne- prone skin. A non- comedogenic moisturizer is to be used once or twice a day according to the weather and skin type.

2) Sunscreen

A non-comedogenic gel-based sunscreen with blue- light and infrared protection is a must for those working on computers or with long hours of sun- exposure.

3) Antioxidants

Vitamin C and glutathione are good antioxidants for the skin. They can either be taken orally or used in the form of creams at least 1-2 months before the festival season.

4) Chemical peels, lasers, hydrafacials

For those with skin pigmentation, acne etc. , certain clinic based procedures can also help a lot provided they are started at least 2 months prior to festivals.

Adding to the list of post- festive skincare tips, the expert insisted on:

1) Cleansing, toning and moisturizing

This routine remains the same post festive season. Many people skip on this routine since they are very busy during the preparation of the festival and entertaining guests. So it must be restarted.

2) Sunscreen

This must be continued.

3) Antioxidants

During festivals, our skin is exposed to a lot of dust, pollution, light exposure and makeup. So extra care has to be taken to bring back the glow. Antioxidants should be continued for a month post festivals.

4) Chemical peels, scrubs, hydrafacials etc.

Oily and sweet food, makeup and exposure to firecracker dust damages the skin. So clinic based procedures may be required.

5) Diet control and exercise

Since we tend to put on weight due to high calorie food intake, diet and exercise become a must. Low-fat and low-carbohydrate diet with lots of fruits, salads and adequate water intake is a must.