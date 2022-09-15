Beauty tips: Want to lighten your dark circles? Check out these 5 effective ways

Oversleeping, extreme fatigue or just staying up a few hours past the typical bedtime can make one prone to dark circles to form under the eyes and this has become quite a common phenomenon in today’s time. Some of the other reasons of getting dark circles around your eyes could be allergies, allergic rhinitis (hay fever), atopic dermatitis (eczema), contact dermatitis, heredity, pigmentation irregularities, scratching or rubbing eyes and sun exposure.

Dark circles can happen to anyone, they are common among:

● Senior citizens

● People with a genetic predisposition

● People with darker skin tone (they are prone to hyperpigmentation)

There is no specific cause for why we face issues in the under-eye area however, a lot of therapies and solutions are available in the market these days. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chiranjiv Chhabra, Director and Chief Dermatologist at Alive Wellness Clinics, suggested 5 effective ways to lighten your dark circles:

1. Laser therapy - Laser treatments have become a common solution lately. From hair removal to treating skin issues, the laser has proved its worth to people. It uses heat energy to vapourise damaged cells under the skin around the eyes, specifically targeting the dark pigmented areas. Laser therapy not only lightens darker skin tone but also induces new collagen formation. Fractional non-ablative laser resurfacing is now being used to effectively treat dark circles and sagging skin around the eyes.

2. Chemical peels - A chemical procedure that removes the layers of the skin to reveal the youthful skin underneath. Chemical skin can strategically remove fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin colouring and dark circles. Chemicals may differ depending on the issue and usually includes glycolic acid, retinoic acid or hydroquinone.

3. Stay hydrated - Ensure that you are drinking good quantity of water. Other fluids can also help keep you hydrated, including milk, tea, and juices. Eating fruits and vegetables also adds to your overall fluid intake.

4. Fillers - A hyaluronic acid-based dermal filler can act wonders is injected into the under-eye tissue by an ophthalmologist, dermatologist, or specially trained healthcare provider. These work effectively in reducing dark circles but need an expert’s guidance for the right process.

5. Revital eye treatment - Apart from all the causes of dark circles and fine lines under the eye, ageing is considered to be the most common. With age, your skin in the under-eye area tends to get thinner. The revital eye treatment involves a soft peel and a hydration mask. After the peel and mask, there is also the inclusion of vitamins A, C and E with essential amino acids.

All these steps together contribute to improving the skin elasticity from within and stimulate the renewal for the betterment of the affected area. The same procedure is also applied to puffiness and is proved to be really effective however, under any circumstances of an under-eye issue, if you notice a lot of swelling and discoloration, get in touch with an expert at the earliest.

Since there are many reasons why an individual can go through them, do not risk them with home remedies or OTC pills. Although dark circles are not a health concern, we often tend to use cosmetics which is not the right solution so know the issue and get the right solution.