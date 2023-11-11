Diwali, the festival of lights, calls for a radiant glow that mirrors the brilliance of the celebrations as attaining that luminous skin during Diwali is akin to enhancing the festive joy with an extra touch of brightness. However, it goes beyond just looking good; it's about immersing oneself in the festive spirit completely and let's be honest, who wouldn't want their skin to shine as brilliantly as the diyas illuminating the night? Diwali 2023 beauty tips: Quick fixes to get the glow this Deepawali (Photo by Kalos Skincare on Unsplash)

As the festival of lights approaches, it's time to ramp up your beauty routine and embrace the radiance with the quick fixes given below. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meghna Gupta, MD Dermatology, Director and Senior Consultant at Delhi Skin Centre in New Delhi, suggested the following tips -

Start by hydrating your skin from the inside out. Drink plenty of water to keep your skin plump and radiant. You can also incorporate hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumber and oranges into your diet for that extra boost.

A quick exfoliation session can do wonders for your skin. Remove the dull, dead skin cells to reveal a fresh and glowing complexion. Opt for a mild exfoliating scrub for a face mask. Give special consideration to the sensitive skin around your eyes and utilise an eye cream or gel to moisturise and diminish puffiness, dark circles and fine lines.

Avoid eating foods that promote the breakouts in your skin. Proper hydration can help regulate oil production in the skin. When the skin is overly dry, it may compensate by producing more oil, potentially leading to acne and breakouts. Adequate hydration can help keep the skin's oil production in check. Stress can also trigger the release of hormones, including cortisol and androgens, which can lead to increased oil production in the skin. Excess oil can clog pores, leading to acne breakouts. Stress can also worsen existing acne. Resist the urge to pop any pesky pimples—you don't want unwanted guests showing up for the festivities! Instead use pimple patch to say good bye to that pimple.

With Diwali fast approaching, you may also opt for injectable treatments such as Profhilo Bio Remodelling and Viscoderm Hydrobooster to ensure that your skin appears hydrated, radiant, and plump. These treatments offer deep hydration to your skin without altering your facial structure or causing any adverse effects. Given that hydration plays a pivotal role in preserving healthy, luminous skin and can prevent various common skin issues, the effects of these treatments can become visible within a week, and they involve minimal downtime. However, it is imperative to consult with a dermatologist prior to pursuing such treatments to receive personalised recommendations based on your skin type and concerns.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!