From lavender to tea tree, check out these essential oils and their benefits

Essential oils are basically extracts from plants which are generally used in aromatherapy but sometimes they are obtained from distillation via cold pressings and then the aroma chemicals are extracted. In these times of climate change, one prefers to stabilise their clouded, chaotic mind which can be achieved by using essential oils and when it comes to potential immune benefits, specific essential oils come handy.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Bharat Bansal, Co- founder of Nirmalaya listed some essential oils which help in boosting immune system:

1. Eucalyptus essential oil - It has that ancient history which shows uses of it for ailments like a cough and respiratory infections. Some investigative research proved that eucalyptus essential oil enhances phagocytosis, a process in which immune cells are used in engulfing a germ. It may also be beneficial in reducing cytokines which are associated with inflammation.

2. Clove essential oil - Clove essential oil tends to be anti-inflammatory, antioxidising, with pain-easing benefits. Clove essential oil has been in use for 100’s of years in traditional medicinal practices to ease pain and help wounds.

3. Oudh essential oil - Oudh essential oil is made from rare and exotic natural oil obtained from various species of Agarwood tree. Works as a natural air freshener for rooms inclusive of other interior spaces. Oudh serves as one’s perfect peaceful partner if it’s about sleep , or just chilling on a weekend evening.

4. Lavender essential oil - Lavender essential oil contains anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and stress-reducing properties. It is used in traditional practices such as lowering anxiety, sweet sleep and helps with various skin problems.

5. Tea tree essential oil - Tea tree has been used for a variety of conditions be it skin problems or respiratory illnesses.

6. Rooh rose essential oil - Rose essential oil fragrance is just energising and exotic in nature giving one the perfect experience and senses of indulgence of excitement, joy, and passion. Rose essential oil includes a refreshing fragrance which acts as a mood stimulator that will set the perfect soothing ambience that one requires.

7. Lemon essential oil - Lemon essential oil earns a place of being a serious mood uplifter. Research consistently shows that it significantly alleviates symptoms of anxiety and depression.

8. Ylang-Ylang essential oil - Smells just the way it creatively sounds! The perks of having Ylang-Ylang oil helps in providing calmness, joy and maintaining harmony for the inner self. Ylang-Ylang serves as a perfect partner by boosting creativity, clarity and empowering the feels inspired throughout the day. Opt for natural and pure oils as it’s surely a task to take off one's immunise system with immunity being extra vulnerable in this times of pandemic, climate change, polluting and what not.

These essential oils and diffusers are there waiting for you to act as an additional helping hand which in turn provides you with best possible outcomes.

Avtar Singh Walia, HOD - Spa at Radisson Blu Hotel in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, shared, “Essential oils are not just healthy for your skin and hair but they can protect you from all kinds of germs, bacteria and viruses. Essential oils make you feel warm and cosy and minimise headaches, body pain, muscle stiffness and make you more active that automatically improves your body functions and ability to resist fever and viral attacks.”

He added, “If you feel dull and low, inhaling Eucalyptus or any other essential oil will make you feel better. Or else, you can take a steam bath by adding a few drops of Eucalyptus oil to increase your energy. Essential oils like Frankincense oil promote the growth of white blood cells to tackle the illness. In addition, essential oils like Neroli, Lemon, etc, will make up your mood and make you happy if you are sad.”

He shared some amazing benefits of essential oils:

1. Used to relieve stress - The aroma of certain essential oils helps treat anxiety and stress. The aroma of sweet orange for instance has been found to have a tranquilising effect.

2. Helps relieve headache and migraine - Peppermint, ethanol and eucalyptus oil mixtures give a muscle-relaxing and mentally relaxing effect. They also reduce sensitivity to headaches. 10% peppermint oil in ethanol solution alleviates tension-type headaches.

3. Offers anti-inflammatory benefits - Essential oils of thyme, clove, rose, eucalyptus, fennel and bergamot have anti-inflammatory properties.

4. Can offer much-needed relief to insomnia patients - Lavender essential oil increases the sleep quality of women after child-birth and reduces the level of anxiety in patients.

5. Have antimicrobial properties - Essential oils such as pepper-mint and tea tree have antimicrobial properties that fight against multi-drug resistant bacterial strains.