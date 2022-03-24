Grooming tips for men: 10 simple beauty hacks that never fail to impress women

Gone are the days when skincare or personal grooming was considered a threat to men masculinity and now, grooming tips for men have taken the Internet by storm as the most trending topic whether it be to make a good impression at a vital job interview or before going out to impress your girl crush. Splashing water, dabbing aftershave on your face and running a comb through your hair is no long the accepted standard of a well groomed man.

Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics laid 10 simple yet essential personal grooming tips for men that always work without spending a fortune on expensive products. These include:

1. Use SPF every day: It is anti-ageing, protects from UV damage which translates into protection from lathering, wrinkling, dark spots and so much more.

2. Cleanse-tone-moisturize: Just rubbing the towel on the face is not cleansing. Invest in good cleanser, toner and moisturizers and use them morning and night. While you are at it do not deprive your hands, nails, back of the neck, chest, arms and legs from moisturizer.

3. Scrub at least once a week: Chose from concoctions designed to slough off the dead skin cells and keep the skin breathing. Look for ingredients like oats, apricot, microbeads, coffee, sugar etc.

4. Combovers and no longer the ‘in’ thing: No woman ever thinks that a combover is attractive. So, if your hair are thinning make sure you take extra care of it. Pat dry instead of rubbing it after a wash, use gentle and lighter products and instead of a combover opt for a buzz cut and beard that takes the attention away from the receding hairline.

5. Deodorant and antiperspirant - learn the difference: A deodorant masks the smell of sweat and protects from the bacterial and an antiperspirant reduces sweat. Use the proper solution for body odour. Let the spray or roll on dry before wearing clothes.

6. Cold showers have many many benefits: They reinvigorate the skin, do no dehydrate, increase the circulation, regulate body temperature and aid in muscle recovery. Make sure you always take a bath after a gym session.

7. Beard details matter: Beard grooming is a must. Condition your beard every time you shower. Invest in good beard care products. Moisturize your beard hair regularly. Beard oil help with hair growth and even out the appearance, beard wax gives it a defined look and a sheen. Moustache and beard trimmers help maintain the overall appearance.

8. Shave the correct way: Always shave with the grain. Technology has leaped quite a way ahead with it comes to shaving tools but some basic rules still apply like : use a shaving cream always, shave in the direction of hair growth, replace the razer frequently, moisten the skin before shaving. Also don’t forget to shave the back of your neck.

9. Down under matters too: Long, hot sweat days can make your thighs sweat and private area smelly. Use a good ball powder to avoid itching and chafing and never ever use any aerosol sprays on the intimate area.

10. Unibrows are a no-no: Trim up your eyebrows because unruly and unkempt eyebrows hamper the looks. You can use a hair gel to keep them in shape and ask your barber to shape up the brows.

Apart from these, manscaping is not a bad idea at all! Find yourself a good dermatologist who can help treat the skin and scalp concerns. S/he will be the best source of a customized skin and scalp advise for present and future.