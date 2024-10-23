Kajol's ‘Farah Khan core’ look in sequin overload outfit disappoints; fans call it ‘Dazzling night suit’

Designer Manish Malhotra hosted his annual Diwali bash last night. Kajol was among the many celebrities who attended the star-studded affair. The actor wore a shimmering red sequin co-ord ensemble for the celebrations. Internet called her look ‘Farah Khan core’. Kajol channels 'Farah Khan Core' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

What Kajol wore at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash?

Kajol wore a shimmering red ensemble for Manish's annual Diwali bash. The outfit features a coordinated short kurta blouse and pants set. The top features a round neckline, full-length sleeves, side slits, a thigh-length short hem, and a relaxed silhouette, while the pants have a flared design and floor-grazing hem length. The overload of shimmering sequins created a blinding effect, making the ensemble a fashion disappointment.

While Kajol's ensemble did not hit the mark, we loved the minimal makeup she wore with the ensemble. The actor chose darkened brows, a deep ruby-red lip shade, black eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and highlighter on the contours. Lastly, she kept her blonde-highlighted tresses loose with soft, wavy blowouts, and for the accessories, she chose earrings, a ring, and stilettos.

Farah Khan Core: How did the internet react?

Popular fashion page Diet Sabya shared Kajol's look from the bash on their Instagram with the caption, “FarahKhanCore.” They also put a poll for their followers with the options ‘Ate’ and ‘Ghabrahat’.

A snapshot of Diet Saya's Instagram story.

As for the netizens, they were not a fan of Kajol's look. One commented, “Ye Kajol Farah Khan kyu lag rhi h (Why is Kajol looking like Farah).” Another made fun of the ensemble and wrote, “Dazzling night suit.” A comment read, “What is this disco ball look.” A netizen remarked, “What the h**l is she wearing?”

Farah Khan's similar look

Last year, Farah Khan also wore a similar look to Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. She chose a co-ord pink tunic kurta and flared pants adorned with shimmering sequins.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be next seen in Do Patti with Kriti Sanon.