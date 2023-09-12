News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kareena Kapoor Khan’s co-ord affair

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s co-ord affair

ByShweta Sunny
Sep 12, 2023 05:35 PM IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shows off her style in a variety of co-ord sets, including busy prints, all-white, minimalistic, print mania, and emerald green.

From busy prints to monotone hues, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan beats her own drum as she aces the co-ord set game in these fits

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a deep green co-ord set (Photo: Yogen Shah)
Kareena Kapoor Khan in a deep green co-ord set (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Busy bee

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a blue printed co-ord set (Photo: Yogen Shah)
Kareena Kapoor Khan in a blue printed co-ord set (Photo: Yogen Shah)

For a work-from-home fit, don a printed co-ord set like the actor with a Cuban collar. The busy number works for someone who loves the more is more aesthetic. Pull your hair back neatly in a high ponytail and you are ready to take on the day!

White magic

Kareena Kapoor Khan in an all-white co-ord set (Photo: Yogen Shah)
Kareena Kapoor Khan in an all-white co-ord set (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Are you a white on white person and would dare to sport the calming hue in this mucky season? Copy Khan’s style in an all-white co-ord set, perfect for a Sunday brunch. Pop up the outfit with a pair of mustard coloured loafers and smokey eyes. For an Indo-Western twist, fold the sleeves of the shirt and accessorise with a hand stack of oxidised bangles.

Minimal muse

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a linen co-ord set (Photo: Yogen Shah)
Kareena Kapoor Khan in a linen co-ord set (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Screaming minimalism and dripping of comfort for long travels, emulate Khan’s fit in a white and indigo handwoven linen co-ord set from Anavila. It is a fuss-free look that is apt for all seasons. Accessorise with a tan brown handbag to fit all your essentials and a pair of blue loafers.

Print mania

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a print on print co-ord set (Photo: Yogen Shah)
Kareena Kapoor Khan in a print on print co-ord set (Photo: Yogen Shah)

For an effortless statement for a function, try Khan’s print mania style in a silk co-ord set from Zimmermann. With the burst of floral, paisley prints and colours, it will help you transition easily throughout the day. With its laid-back and easy to style feature, all you need to cap off are a pair of sneakers.

Emerald escape

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a deep green co-ord set (Photo: Yogen Shah)
Kareena Kapoor Khan in a deep green co-ord set (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Perfect for a scenic staycation, take notes from Khan and slip into a bright, emerald green-hued linen kurta co-ord set from Suket Dhir. Team it with a pair of wedged Kolhapuri heels, a sling bag and glares for a clean finish.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out