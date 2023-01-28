Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Men's grooming tips: Take your grooming beyond just beard care

Men's grooming tips: Take your grooming beyond just beard care

Updated on Jan 28, 2023

Good grooming has a lot of perks and girls love to see guys taking care of themselves so, make 2023 the year you are going to groom yourself to glory. Here is a checklist of grooming areas which need your attention. Agreed they are not as cool as your beard but you still need that skin to shine bro!

Men's grooming tips: Take your grooming beyond just beard care (Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels)
Men's grooming tips: Take your grooming beyond just beard care (Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels)
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Nothing changes a man’s personality as radically as a beard - from the good boy next door you transform into a man who cannot be taken lightly as it is a transformation that no other grooming hack can provide and that explains the massive search online for beard growth oils and other beard grooming products like waxes and beards softeners so, go ahead and groom your beard as much as you like but please don’t stop there. Today's world is busier than ever therefore, most of us don’t get time for intensive skin care, especially when it comes to men’s grooming but one can still maintain healthy and glowing skin by acing the basics.

Everyone has different skin types and different needs and a well-tailored skincare regimen and healthy lifestyle can help eliminate skin concerns and prevent premature ageing. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Lalita Arya, Vice-President of DermaPuritys, shared, “It’s no longer necessary for a guy to shave and throw on some aftershave. To keep your face healthy and energized, you must have a proper men’s skincare routine. However, there are several differences between men's and women’s skin. Men’s skin is thicker than women’s but the essential elements of an effective skin care plan remain the same.”

She suggested to get started with these simple tips that will help achieve a healthier skin that glows:

• Keep yourself hydrated

• Limit sun exposure/Wear sunscreen

• Stop smoking

• Limit stress

• Be kind to your skin

• Wash your face daily and after exercise

• Moisturise daily

Rahul Anand, Director and Co-Founder of Ustraa, recommended a checklist of other grooming areas which need your attention. Agreed they are not as cool as your beard but you still need that skin to shine bro -

1. Maintain a skincare regime. Constant exposure to pollution and harsh environments can tan your skin or cause breakouts such as acne or pimples. Clear skin can be achieved with the regular use of a good face wash, De tan creams and sunscreens when you are out in the sun for long periods.

2. Smell well cause girls can tell. Have colognes, EDTS, and perfumes that compliments your style and purpose. Invest a bit in understanding how fragrances work and why a party fragrance needs to be different from your everyday work fragrance. Deos can’t do the work of a cologne and vice versa.

3. Take care of your hair, use oils or vitalizers regularly. If there is a family history of balding please be extra careful. Keep your hair neat and dandruff free. If you use waxes or gels make sure you wash them once the party is over.

Good grooming has a lot of perks and girls love to see guys taking care of themselves so, make 2023 the year you are going to groom yourself to glory.

grooming skin care skin skincare beauty tips beauty beard
grooming skin care skin skincare beauty tips beauty beard + 4 more
