Mrunal Thakur slays hottest look ever in strapless black bra, cargo pants

Television-turned-Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur's first “non-film collaboration” with Badshah saw her pulling off a tricky yet hands down her hottest avatar ever and the Internet has been on fire ever since. Badshah's new party track ‘Bad Boy X Bad Girl’ is out and fans can't stop swooning over Mrunal's sassy hot look in a strapless black bra, cargo pants and suspender body belt.

Taking to her social media handle, Mrunal flooded the Internet with a slew of her pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward and we are stumped. The pictures feature the diva oozing oomph in a black strapless bralette top that was supported with a lovely body belt.

The navy blue leather belt came with soft and thin straps and the accessory is the perfect combination of bohemian and chic. Mrunal teamed these with a pair of high-waist wide-leg pants that sported cargo pockets on each side along with adjustable ties and metallic D-rings.

Leaving her luscious black permed tresses open down her cap, Mrunal completed her attire with a pair of handcrafted leather boots from Saint G. She accessorised her look with a Marquise link choker and link chain from A.Hedo and a black cap.

Wearing a nude pink lipstick, Mrunal amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the pictures, “IT’S YOUR BOY BADSHAH #badboybadgirl (sic)” and fans emptied their stash of love and fire emojis in the comments section.

The cargo pants are credited to Indian urban womenswear label, Essé, that boasts of contrasting elements - fragility and strength, tradition and modernity, fluidity and severity in its reinvented classics and luxury essentials. The cargo pants originally costs ₹13,500 on the designer website.

Mrunal Thakur's cargo pants from Essé(essedesignstudio.com)

The body belt is credited to And Also which prides in happy and experimental fashion accessories. The suspender body belt is priced at ₹4,800.

Mrunal Thakur's body belt from And Also(andalsoindia.com)

Mrunal Thakur was styled by fashion stylists and creative consultants Tanya Ghavri and Nidhi Jeswani.

