Mrunal Thakur slays hottest look ever in strapless black bra, cargo pants
- Badshah's new party track ‘Bad Boy X Bad Girl’ is out and fans can't stop swooning over Mrunal Thakur's sassy hot look in a strapless black bra, cargo pants and suspender body belt
Television-turned-Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur's first “non-film collaboration” with Badshah saw her pulling off a tricky yet hands down her hottest avatar ever and the Internet has been on fire ever since. Badshah's new party track ‘Bad Boy X Bad Girl’ is out and fans can't stop swooning over Mrunal's sassy hot look in a strapless black bra, cargo pants and suspender body belt.
Taking to her social media handle, Mrunal flooded the Internet with a slew of her pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward and we are stumped. The pictures feature the diva oozing oomph in a black strapless bralette top that was supported with a lovely body belt.
The navy blue leather belt came with soft and thin straps and the accessory is the perfect combination of bohemian and chic. Mrunal teamed these with a pair of high-waist wide-leg pants that sported cargo pockets on each side along with adjustable ties and metallic D-rings.+
Leaving her luscious black permed tresses open down her cap, Mrunal completed her attire with a pair of handcrafted leather boots from Saint G. She accessorised her look with a Marquise link choker and link chain from A.Hedo and a black cap.
Wearing a nude pink lipstick, Mrunal amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the pictures, “IT’S YOUR BOY BADSHAH #badboybadgirl (sic)” and fans emptied their stash of love and fire emojis in the comments section.+
The cargo pants are credited to Indian urban womenswear label, Essé, that boasts of contrasting elements - fragility and strength, tradition and modernity, fluidity and severity in its reinvented classics and luxury essentials. The cargo pants originally costs ₹13,500 on the designer website.
The body belt is credited to And Also which prides in happy and experimental fashion accessories. The suspender body belt is priced at ₹4,800.
Mrunal Thakur was styled by fashion stylists and creative consultants Tanya Ghavri and Nidhi Jeswani.