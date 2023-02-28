Say goodbye to tired eyes: Tips and tricks to hide your dark circles

We all love those cute-looking pandas whenever we come across them, whether on the internet or on our TV screen, but waking up with panda eyes is certainly not a pleasant experience. Dark circles under the eyes can be a frustrating and stubborn problem for many people, and can often make you look tired and worn out. From lack of sleep to dehydration to stress, there are multiple factors that can lead to those uncomfortable dark circles. But with a few simple hacks, hiding your dark circles can be a cakewalk. We've rounded up some of the most effective and easy-to-implement solutions to help you conceal those pesky shadows and achieve a bright, well-rested look. (Also read: 5 tips to get rid of dark circles and puffy eyes this wedding season )

Mehak Kawatra, Makeup Artist, shared with HT Lifestyle some easy tips and tricks to hide your dark circles and put your best face forward.

1. Use a gentle eye cream

Include an eye cream in your daily nighttime skincare routine. Eye creams are gentler and are meant to heal the under-eye area. They are loaded with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, vitamin C, and retinol which is supposed to provide nourishment and brighten up the under-eye area. After your serum application, apply a thick layer of eye cream with your ring finger. Your dark circles will slowly reduce as the area is hydrated and moisturized.

2. Aloe vera under eye mask

Aloe vera is an excellent hydrating agent, especially for the under-eye area. Apply a thick layer of aloe vera gel and use it as an overnight sleeping mask. You can add in a bit of caffeine oil as it helps to depuff the under-eye areas. Follow this method twice or thrice a week, and you can see a significant decrease in your dark circles.

3. Conceal and colour correct

Concealers are great if you wish to get rid of your dark circles instantly. If you have severe dark circles, opt for an orange colour corrector as the next step after your foundation. After that, use a concealer matching your exact skin tone. It will help neutralize the darkness underneath. Follow it up with a highlighting concealer that is one or two shades lighter than your skin tone. Use the inverted-triangle hack to ensure that your under area is fully covered and looks bright. Make sure to set the area with a loose setting powder.

4. Hydrate before applying makeup

You can rely on certain home remedies before you apply makeup to hide your dark circles. Sometimes the concealers or foundations tend to look cakey if your under area is dry and dehydrated. For an instant result, use cold green tea bags to depuff the area, and it also immediately gives a brightening effect to the skin. Moreover, using cold milk can also be an effective method as the lactic acid present in milk lightens the skin tone. Another great hack is to use cold cucumber slices underneath your eyes before you apply makeup. It not only helps in reducing the appearance of dark circles but also allows your makeup to sit better.

Follow these easy tips and tricks to hide your dark circles. Apart from these, make sure to get enough sleep every day and drink at least 2-3 litres of water, along with following a healthy habit.

