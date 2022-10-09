Hyaluronic acid to beat premature wrinkles, skin ageing, sagging, dehydration

From premature wrinkles to skin ageing, sagging and dehydration, there's a lot that our skin has to deal with due to our daily habits and our eating habits, sleeping pattern, exercise routine and physical and mental health have a direct impact on our skin health. In trying to find remedies for skin conditions, you may have come across the term hyaluronic acid along with many different opinions about how it works, what it does and even several conspiracies where all of this conflicting information can be quite overwhelming.

Sometimes called hyaluronan, hyaluronic acid is a gooey, clear substance that is naturally produced and present in the body where the skin, the eyes and the connective tissues hold the largest deposits of hyaluronic acid in the body and its main function is to keep the body's tissues constantly and adequately lubricated and moist by retaining water. Known by its abbreviation HA, hyaluronic acid is a glycosaminoglycan that is anionic and non-sulfated and it is distributed throughout neural, connective and epithelial tissues.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jaishree Sharad, Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist at Skinfinitii Aesthetic Skin and Laser Clinic in Mumbai, revealed, “Although clothed in mystery, hyaluronic acid has been proven to be highly beneficial to humans because when hyaluronic acid levels drop in the body due to several factors including ageing, it is unable to protect the skin and tissues as much as it should hence, there is the need to get hyaluronic gels and serums which can be applied topically when necessary. Another option is injectable skin remodeling treatment like Profhilo. This is when hyaluronic acid is injected directly into the skin's layers for visibly hydrated, rejuvenated, and healthy skin. This therapy comes in many forms, including bio remodellers, skin boosters, fractional mesotherapy and lip fillers.”

How does hyaluronic acid help your skin?

One of the most rounded benefits of hyaluronic acid is promoting more supple and healthier skin. Dr Jaishree Sharad explained, “The skin holds almost 50 % of all hyaluronic acid in the body, ensuring that it can keep as much water as possible to retain moisture but with factors like UV radiation, natural aging, pollution, and tobacco smoke, hyaluronic acid content is greatly affected and reduced. By using supplements, you can keep the amounts in check and prevent further depletion. This can help keep skin moisture level high and prevent dry skin. Of course, with sufficient moisture, skin appears smoother with reduced wrinkle appearance as you age.”

She suggested, “You can boost hyaluronic acid content by applying gels and serums, taking supplements, or using remodeling therapies. Profhilo is one of the most groundbreaking therapies for hyaluronic acid administration. It uses futuristic technology and offers very high concentrations of the substance. Its ability to biologically stimulate four major types of collagen, proliferate adipocyte stem cells, and elastin makes it a very potent therapy for addressing anti-aging issues effectively and naturally.”

There is so much buzz associated with anti-ageing which has been around for more than a decade but no therapy has proven to be as promising as hyaluronic acid. Dr Jaishree Sharad said, “Truly, ageing leads to a drop in HA levels, so getting a boost is important to promote skin elasticity and reduces sagging. It is important to keep hyaluronic acid levels between 50 and 1,000 kDa. Lower amounts will lead to inflammation and you don't really need anything higher than that range, according to one of the most authoritative studies on the subject. In fact, other sources have recommended keeping the level at 500 kDa will promote easier penetration and absorption in the skin.”

She added, "The essence of skin moisture, like when you hear ‘moisturised skin’, is simply saying the skin has sufficient moisture to keep it smooth and healthy. This is how elasticity is maintained and sagging prevented. Just so you know, saggy skin is the result of loss of collagen, elastin, and fat which are all components of hyaluronic acid, and very potent moisturising agents. Over time, maintenance can be carried out on the skin using hyaluronic acid-rich creams and cosmeceuticals. Just be sure to get the products from a trusted source and ask your certified dermatologist or cosmetologist for their opinion before you use any product."

Are there truly any side effects?

Dr Jaishree Sharad said, “It would be an irony, wouldn't it? After all, hyaluronic acid occurs naturally in the body. By itself, hyaluronic acid does not pose any health risk or side effects, but you should watch out for the product or type of administration you choose. Some gels, serums and supplements may contain other ingredients that your skin or body may react to if you do not apply the right dosage as prescribed. You may also experience some side effects if you're allergic (or react badly) to some components. This is why you must be cautious of the product you get. This also explains why getting a Profhilo is a great option. It's a natural, invasive therapy that, when applied correctly by trusted practitioners, can administer the right amounts of hyaluronic acid into the skin layers for a healthier and smoother skin.”