Skincare tips: Here's why activated bamboo charcoal is considered best face wash

Are dead skin cells, dirt and excess oil giving you clogged pores? If you want a deep clean that allows your skin to breathe, an activated bamboo charcoal cleanser might just be the answer as the difference between charcoal and its activated form lies in the latter’s exposure to high heat.

Egyptian populations famously used this substance to smelt metals, treat ailments, and scribble on thick parchment. The Pyrolysis process was performed on botanical bamboo charcoal of about five years or older to activate it and decades later, activated bamboo charcoal evolved into an efficacious ingredient cast in skincare formulations but does it possess the ability to unlock a multitude of skin benefits?

Talking about the skin benefits of activated bamboo charcoal in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Queenie Singh, Founder of BiE, shared why it’s best to incorporate activated bamboo charcoal in your daily regimen:

1. High absorption rate - Intense heat involved in charcoal’s activation process alters its structure and expands surface area, making it more porous. Activated bamboo charcoal reaches deep into skin pores, attracting toxins, impurities and dirt. Pollution accumulated on the dermal layer leaves skin looking lifeless.

2. Sebum-balancing properties - Stubborn pimples and frequent acne breakouts are a result of excess oil accumulation. The detoxifying properties of activated bamboo charcoal suck out pimples, blackheads and whiteheads, purifying skin.

3. Soothes allergies - The inert, non-reactive qualities of activated bamboo charcoal calm allergies, rashes, and skin infections. Skin irritability is a distant worry. The gritty texture of an activated bamboo charcoal cleanser serving as a natural exfoliator, leaves a radiant glow. Use this marvel of an ingredient to pacify skin inflammation.

Bringing her expertise to the same, skin guru and celebrity esthetician Dinyar Workingboxwala, revealed, “Activated bamboo charcoal is extremely safe to use daily. An oily skin type is best suited for an activated bamboo charcoal cleanser. Usage of activated charcoal is not recommended for extremely dry skin types.”

She recommended, “Shake well before applying a small amount of cleanser onto a cotton pad. Swipe gently all over your face in an upward and outward motion. Rinse and pat dry. Pro-tip - Double cleansing or using a cleanser before your face wash is always prudent for firmer, youthful and happier skin!” She added insights on the benefits of activated bamboo charcoal cleansers:

1. Antioxidant rich - Protection from skin damage is easy with bamboo’s generously distributed antioxidants, phenols and flavonoids. The abundance of Vitamin C and E shield skin from harmful, carcinogenic UV rays and free radicals.

2. Strengthens dermal layer - Essential compounds present in bamboo ensure removal of skin impurities for supple, firm and tight skin. There are high chances pure activated charcoal may dry out and dull skin. Bamboo-based activated charcoal cleanser provides a surge of moisture - the ultimate marriage of ingredients. BiE’s Micro Detox Face Wash made from activated bamboo charcoal, tea tree essential oil and lactic acid targets clogged pores, dullness and dead skin cell accumulation.

3. Anti-ageing - Embedded dark spots, visible fine lines, crow’s feet and wrinkles in thin-skinned areas will no longer be a concern. Experience a marked disappearance in textured, sagging skin with an activated bamboo charcoal cleanser.