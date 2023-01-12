Tips to take care of your piercings to avoid infection

Nowadays, piercings have become more mainstream and are seen as a fashion statement, with people choosing to have piercings in a variety of locations on their bodies. They are a form of self-expression, allowing people to express their individuality and personal style. It is always recommended to get your piercing done by a professional piercer in a hygienic space. Taking care of your piercings is important to ensure they heal properly and to avoid infection. (Also read: Unique body piercing ideas to give you an edgy look)

Here are some tips to help you take care of your piercings:

Clean the piercing regularly: It is important to clean your piercing at least twice a day with saline solution, which can be made by mixing sea salt and warm water. The saline solution helps to keep the area clean and free of bacteria. Use a clean cotton swab or Q-tip to gently clean around the piercing, being careful not to touch the actual piercing with your fingers.

Keep the area dry: Moisture can lead to infection, so it's important to keep the piercing dry. Use a clean paper towel to dry the area after cleaning it or after showering or swimming. You can also use a hair dryer on a low setting to dry the area, being careful not to hold it too close or to use too high of a temperature.

Avoid touching the piercing: Touching the piercing with your hands can introduce bacteria to the area and increase the risk of infection. If you must touch the piercing, make sure your hands are clean and dry.

Avoid irritants: Avoid using lotions, creams, or other products on the area of the piercing, as they can cause irritation and increase the risk of infection. Avoid swimming in pools, hot tubs, or lakes, as the chemicals in the water can irritate the piercing and cause infection. Be mindful of any clothing or jewelry that can rub against the piercing, which might cause discomfort or irritation, consider wearing it in other places.

Avoid changing jewelry too soon: Your piercer will give you specific instructions on when you can change your jewelry, but it is usually best to wait at least 6 to 8 weeks before changing it. Changing the jewelry too soon can irritate and increase the risk of infection. Be sure to ask your piercer what is a suitable time to change your jewelry.

Avoid using home remedies: .ome people may recommend using home remedies such as tea tree oil or apple cider vinegar to clean the piercing. However, these products can be too harsh for the sensitive skin around the piercing and can cause irritation or allergic reactions. It's best to stick with saline solution and follow the instructions provided by your piercer.

When you first get a piercing, it's important to take care of it properly to avoid infection. Following these tips can help you to take care of your piercing and keep it healthy. But if you notice any signs of infection, such as redness, swelling, discharge, or pain, contact your piercer or a healthcare professional right away.

