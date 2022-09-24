What is a hydrafacial? When to use, procedure and benefits

When it's time to relax for a facial under steam, there is nothing that can be compared to the pure bliss one feels. Naturally, you can only relax after spending a lot of time studying and browsing the menu of facial services to decide which procedure is worthwhile financially and in terms of taking an hour out of your schedule. Everyone aspires to have skin that is smooth, radiant, and young-looking. You might be able to get a natural glow with a facial that is becoming more and more popular, rather than spending a fortune on oils, creams, essences, and serums in a multistep skin-care regimen. Hydrafacial is a fashionable procedure which aims to achieve and maintain long-term skin health. It gives skin an immediate "wow factor" in terms of whitening and firming, this procedure has grown in popularity. (Also read: Is salon facial beneficial for you? Dermatologist answers )

Dr. Max, Skin Surgeon and Wellness Professional, shared insights about HydraFacial on his Instagram account.

What is Hydrafacial ?

Hydrafacial is one of the most popular in-office facial treatments right now. For those unfamiliar, the Hydrafacial is a medical-grade resurfacing treatment that clears your pores out, plus hydrates your skin. It's offered across the country at licensed medical professional facilities, or where a certified Hydrafacial esthetician is present. The four-step treatment includes cleansing, exfoliating, extracting, and hydrating the skin with serums that are infused into pores with the HydraPeel Tip, a pen-like device.

How does it work?

The cleansing, exfoliation, chemical peel, collagen building, and facial muscle-relaxing provided by HydraFacial help treat many of the beauty issues individuals experience today, including large pores, wrinkles, breakouts, and thinning skin.

A hydrafacial in four steps:

1. Cleansing

2. Deeper Exfoliation

3. Extractions

4. Serums

Benefits of Hydrafacial?

A HydraFacial treatment can improve your skin in a ton of ways. Its many benefits include a more hydrated, bright, plump, and clear complexion. It can also improve signs of ageing. The treatment reduces fine lines and wrinkles, increases firmness, evens tone, texture, and brown spots, plus reduces enlarged pores.

Improves Skin Tone

HydraFacial help to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and dead cells resulting in even skin tone.

Clears clogged Pores

HydraFacial can effectively clear the clogged pores by removing excess sebum, dirt and dead cells.

Remove Scars

HydraFacial treatments smooth the skin and soften the edges of scars by increasing collagen production resulting in clear skin.

Reduce Hyperpigmentation

HydraFacial treatments can reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation areas by exfoliating dark discoloured layers of surface skin.

How often should you get a Hydrafacial?

Although your skin looks dewy and glowy following a hydrafacial, the treatment isn't a quick fix. It's intended to improve skin's appearance over time. That being said, its effects do last longer than other facials. Doctors suggest getting a HydraFacial treatment every four to six weeks.

