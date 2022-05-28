Why sunscreen is a must day and night? Beauty and skin experts answer

Exposure to the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun can be a significant risk factor for skin cancers and all year-round, the sun’s rays are the strongest from 10 am to 4 pm hence, with the mercury soaring by the day and the summer sun breathing down on us, using a sunscreen daily is essential if you want to preserve your skin elasticity and fight sun damage. It is necessary that you apply sunscreen before heading out in the morning and since people of every skin colour can get skin cancer, using a sunscreen is the best bet in the summer.

Skin and beauty experts insist never skip your sunscreen as it forms a protective film against UV rays to avoid tanned skin and suggest going for a light watery textured sunscreen gel in summers with SPF50++ that leaves no white cast, prevents skin damage, is anti-pollution and blue light filter that ensures 360° protection to the skin. You need to apply sunscreen 30 minutes before going outside and re-apply it once every 2 hours.

Though there is no home alternative to sunscreen, experts suggest investing in a good SPF 50 sunscreen to use while hybrid sunscreens too have been popular for their dual-action features. They are your usual sunscreen combined with a range of active ingredients to treat your skin conditions and not only protect your skin against UVA and UVB damage but also correct skin conditions like redness, hyperpigmentation, dryness, dehydration and fine lines.

Slathering on sunscreen has to be a non-negotiable step in your routine — science says so, even when you're indoors! The common misconception revolving around sunscreens is that you can skip wearing them while being indoors. This is far from the truth. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dhruv Bhasin and Dhruv Madhok, Founders of Arata, shared, “Typical glass windows block most of the UVB rays but allow for a significant percentage of UVA rays to pass through, which penetrates your skin and causes photo damage, premature aging and skin cancer. So, the next time you're tempted to skip wearing SPF while being indoors — think again and put some on!”

Elaborating upon the same, Dr Ashini Bhatt, MBBS, DDVL and Hair Transplant Surgeon at Ahmedabad's Kaya, explained, “To start with some background, there are two types of UV rays: UVA and UVB rays. The former has longer wavelengths that seep into the skin causing premature aging, while the latter has of shorter wavelengths that graze the surface of the skin causing sunburns. Both of these rays have power to damage the epidermal layer of the skin as they alter the cell's DNA leading to excess pigment production in order to save your skin from the burn.”

Advising to use it daily 365 days, Dr Ashini Bhatt said, “Many people understand the importance of wearing sunscreen during the summer months to prevent tanning. However, it is extremely important to ensure that you wear sunscreen on a regular basis in order to prevent damage to your skin. Even on overcast, cloudy days, because around 80% of the rays from the sun are still able to penetrate through cloud cover, which can still lead to damage to the skin. So wearing sunscreen round the year is a must.”

It reduces the chances of premature aging and according to one of the studies, UV exposure can account for up to 80% of skin aging. She revealed, “Photodamage leads to tanning, freckles, wrinkles, age spots, discolouration of skin and eventually sagging. Thus using a sunscreen daily will help you to maintain your skin age.” Highlighting how it reduces the risk of skin cancer, Dr Ashini Bhatt said, “Skin cancers are less common in Indian and darker skin types. If the skin is continuously exposed to harsh sun rays, it will lead to sunburn which in later stages if not taken care leads to skin cancers. More than 90% of cases are caused by exposure to UV radiations. This can easily be prevented by sunscreen. So please consult your dermatologist to get the most suitable sunscreen for your skin type and stay away from all the myths.”