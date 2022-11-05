Winter skincare tips: Ways to protect skin from drying in winters and hydrate it

It's that time of the year when ‘winter is coming’ and while this may feel like the Friday of the year, with all the festivities and holiday spirit, we never truly get a break from taking care of our skin and chances are that we need to be more careful than ever when the weather changes. In the colder months, everyone's skin needs some extra love where protecting your skin from the drying effects of winter is important and hydrating your skin helps you maintain a healthy, youthful appearance and reduce the risk of premature aging and wrinkling.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Eman Batliwalla, Co- Founder of By The Gram, broke it down and said, “First and foremost step before winter is upon us is important to identify what your skin type is. Is it oily, combination or dry? Once you have that down to a peg, understand what your skin needs. More often than not people with oily skin think their skin doesn't need that extra and out of fear that it might clog their already oily skin but that couldn't be further from the truth: hydrating your skin vs clogging your pores couldn't be more different from one another.”

He pointed out, “People with dry skin on the other hand may over indulge themselves with very heavy products in an attempt to solve their flakiness but end up only making it worse. So, it's extremely imperative for one to understand their skin type and what their skin needs when the weather changes. There is a lot of marketing out there that will have you buying into a rigorous 10-12 step skin care routine. If that's what your skin needs then sure but more often than not what we need is much simpler and available at your local chemists.”

Talking about some winter must-haves that your skincare routine should include, he suggested, “Start off with a gentle hydrating cleanser (the non-foaming ones work best, specifically for people with dry skin). Preferably one with a creamy texture that provides continuous hydration even post wash. If it can remove all the makeup and dirt from your day then that's a major bonus. Key ingredients to look out for Niacinamide (B3), Vitamin B5 and hydrating glycerin.”

He added, “Follow it by a rich milky toner as it removes any residual impurities from your skin while strengthening your skin barrier and adding that extra moisture we need during the colder months. You want to double down on the above hydration with a light water based gel moisturizer. You ideally want to look for something oil free that locks in moisture for an endlessly plump, dewy glow. Key ingredients are Aloe Vera, hyalaronic acid and blends of vitamin C and E. Lastly, just because it's winter does not mean we can stop wearing sunscreen. Throw in a hyaluronic sunblock and you're good to go!”

According to Romita Mazumdar, Founder of Foxtale, there are several ways to protect your skin from drying out in the winter months but some of the best ones to help you stay hydrated throughout the winter season include:

#1 Avoid Lingering in Hot Showers

Hot showers in winter are bliss! But did you know the steam from hot water can dry your skin and make it more prone to cracking and peeling? When you take a long hot shower, the natural oils and moisture of the skin are stripped off, resulting in itchiness, red rashes, and extreme dryness. Instead, skip the steam and opt for a warm bath instead! And make sure it lasts for up to 10 minutes maximum.

#2 Use Hydrating Cleansers and Serums

In winter, switch to a gentle, hydrating cleanser that can also double up as a makeup remover. Not only does it prevent skin dryness, but also helps your skin absorb products better. Additionally, add hydrating serums to your routine. Use it in both AM and PM routines to nourish the skin inside and out! If you’re confused about what to look for in your serum, here’s your cheat sheet: vitamin C, sodium hyaluronate, niacinamide, vitamin E, and panthenol in your skincare products.

#3 Use Ceramide-Based Moisturizers

To beat the winter blues, it's best to use ceramide-based moisturizers. Ceramides are the building blocks of the skin, they not only help in locking-in moisture but also strengthen the skin barrier. When choosing a moisturizer, make sure it also has sodium hyaluronate and other such ingredients that provide deep hydration to your skin during dry times like winter.

#4 Ingest Water-Rich Diet

Ingest water-rich foods like celery, berries, and apples (they contain antioxidants that will help replenish vitamin C levels in your body), and drink plenty of water throughout the day (it helps keep your skin moist). They'll help keep your skin plump and hydrated while still keeping it looking fresh and natural.

#5 Keep Yourself Covered

Keep yourself covered with hats, scarves, gloves—anything that will keep heat trapped near your skin! This prevents sweat from evaporating off of your body. It's advisable to wear a pair of gloves and socks after applying any heavy moisturizer to lock in the moisture.

#6 Use Humidifiers

Humidifiers are major hydration zappers and easily keep your skin hydrated during winter. It pulls the moisture back into the cold-temperature air to help your skin combat itchiness, dryness, and flakiness.

Winter is coming and it's not just the weather that changes, your skin transitions as well. This makes it important to make changes in your routine to keep your skin healthy, hydrated and happy!