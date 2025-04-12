Baisakhi 2025: Is it on April 13 or 14? Know correct date, history, significance and celebration

Baisakhi 2025: Vaisakhi, also called Baisakhi, marks the start of the month of Vaisakh and is celebrated as a vibrant spring harvest festival, especially in Punjab and Northern India. It signals the onset of the harvest season and is observed with immense joy and enthusiasm by farmers and local communities. From date to history, here's all you need to know. (Also read: Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2025: 30+ wishes, images, messages, WhatsApp status to share on Lord Hanuman's birth anniversary ) Baisakhi marks the beginning of the harvest season and holds special significance for farmers. (HT Photo)

Baisakhi 2025 date and history

Baisakhi usually falls on April 13 or April 14. This year, it will be celebrated on Sunday, April 13. According to legend, on this day, Guru Gobind Singh asked for Sikh men who were willing to sacrifice their lives for their faith. One by one, five men stepped forward and entered a tent with the Guru.

Baisakhi, celebrated on April 13 or 14, marks the spring harvest festival, significant for farmers.(PTI)

For a while, only Guru Gobind Singh emerged, his sword stained with blood, causing concern among the onlookers. However, the five men soon reappeared, dressed in turbans, and were introduced as the first Khalsa, known as the Panj Pyare or the Beloved Five. They were initiated through a ceremony where the Guru sprinkled them with Amrit or holy water. Vaisakhi also holds significance in Buddhism, as it is believed to be the day when Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment or Nirvana.

Significance of Baisakhi

Baisakhi, also referred to as Mesh Sankranti, marks the beginning of the solar calendar as the Sun transitions into Mesh Rashi, the first of the twelve zodiac signs. This day also coincides with several other regional spring festivals across India that celebrate the onset of the harvest season.

These include Pana Sankranti in Odisha, Poila Baisakh in West Bengal, Rongali Bihu in Assam, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Vaishakhi in Bihar, and Vishu or Poooram Vishu in Kerala. While each festival follows its own unique customs and traditions, they all share a common spirit of gratitude and new beginnings.

Baisakhi 2025 celebration

Baisakhi marks the joyful beginning of a new harvest season and holds special significance for farmers, who offer prayers and express gratitude for a fruitful yield and their livelihood. It's also a time for family reunions, community celebrations, and indulgence in festive meals made with the season's fresh produce. The day begins with visits to Gurudwaras, followed by cleaning and decorating homes, dressing up in vibrant traditional attire, and praying for prosperity, happiness, and abundance in the year ahead.