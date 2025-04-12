Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2025: 30+ wishes, images, messages, WhatsApp status to share on Lord Hanuman's birth anniversary

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Hanuman Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, a deeply revered figure in Hindu mythology. This auspicious festival falls on the full moon day of Chaitra, and this year, it is being observed on Saturday, April 12. Devotees mark the occasion with heartfelt prayers, fasting, and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa to experience spiritual upliftment and devotion. Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Hanuman Jayanti, celebrated on April 12, honours Lord Hanuman's birth with prayers, fasting, and the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa.(Freepik)

As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe Hanuman Jayanti this year are:

Purnima Tithi begins: 3:21 AM on April 12

Purnima Tithi ends: 5:51 AM on April 13

Make this festival even more special by sharing heartfelt wishes, festive images, and warm greetings on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms with your friends and family.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2025 wishes

1. Jai Bajrangbali! May Lord Hanuman bless you with strength, wisdom, and devotion. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

2. May the divine blessings of Lord Hanuman always be with you. Wishing you a peaceful and blessed Hanuman Jayanti!

3. On this sacred day, may Lord Hanuman give you the courage to overcome every obstacle. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman, a devoted follower of Lord Ram.(Canva)

4. Wishing you a Hanuman Jayanti filled with devotion, positivity, and divine blessings.

5. May Lord Hanuman keep you safe and strong in every phase of life. Jai Hanuman!

6. Let the strength of Hanuman guide your path and bring success in all your endeavours. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

7. Bow your head in reverence, light the lamp of faith, and chant the name of Lord Hanuman. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

8. May this Hanuman Jayanti remove all negativity from your life and fill it with peace and positivity.

9. Lord Hanuman is the symbol of loyalty and fearlessness—may you always walk his path. Jai Shree Ram!

10. Hanuman Jayanti is a reminder that faith and devotion can move mountains. Stay blessed!

Hanuman Jayanti 2025 greetings and messages

11. Sending you and your family warm wishes on Hanuman Jayanti. May Lord Hanuman shower his blessings on your home.

12. Let’s celebrate Hanuman Jayanti by remembering his selfless devotion and boundless courage.

It is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Chaitra.(Canva)

13. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Hanuman Jayanti full of love, light, and divine energy.

14. May Lord Hanuman bless your home with health, harmony, and happiness.

15. From my family to yours, wishing you a divine and delightful Hanuman Jayanti!

16. May Lord Hanuman guide you through every challenge and protect you from harm. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

17. On this sacred day, let us bow to the greatest devotee of all time—Shree Hanuman.

18. Let’s fill our hearts with bhakti and our lives with the teachings of Lord Hanuman. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Lord Hanuman symbolises strength, devotion, and selfless service.(Canva)

19. May Hanumanji give you the strength to fight your fears and emerge victorious in life.

20. May you find power in devotion and courage in surrender. Jai Shree Ram, Jai Hanuman!

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2025 status

21. Just like Lord Hanuman leapt across oceans, may you rise above all your struggles. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

22. Let faith be your wings and Lord Hanuman your strength. Keep going. Jai Hanuman!

23. Be fearless, be wise, be devoted—just like Hanuman! Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Devotees observe the day with prayers, fasting, and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.(Canva)

24. Hanuman teaches us that no task is impossible when done with devotion. Stay inspired!

25. Wishing you inner strength, unshakable faith, and a heart full of devotion this Hanuman Jayanti!

26. May your life be filled with the strength of Hanuman, the wisdom of his words, and the purity of his heart. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

27. This Hanuman Jayanti, may you conquer all fears and rise with unwavering courage and devotion. Jai Bajrangbali!

28. Celebrate the birth of the mighty Lord Hanuman with prayers in your heart and blessings in your soul. Wishing you a powerful and peaceful Hanuman Jayanti!

29. May Lord Hanuman uplift your spirit, protect your path, and bless your journey with love and light. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

30. As we chant Hanuman Chalisa on this divine day, may every word bring peace, protection, and purpose into your life. Jai Shree Ram!

31. May the divine grace of Lord Hanuman bring peace, prosperity, and protection to your life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

32. On this sacred day, may you be blessed with the unwavering devotion and boundless strength of Bajrangbali. Jai Hanuman!

33. Wishing you a Hanuman Jayanti filled with spiritual energy, divine blessings, and joyful celebrations.

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.