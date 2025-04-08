Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Is it on April 9 or 10? Know correct date, trayodashi tithi, history, significance and celebration

Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, is an important Jain festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and final Tirthankara in Jainism. This auspicious occasion is observed on the 13th day of the Chaitra month according to the Hindu calendar, which means the date varies each year. From correct date to auspicious timings, here's everything you need to know. (Also read: Kedarnath helicopter booking 2025: When and where to book tickets online? Know prices, dates, helipad options ) Mahavir Jayanti is a day of reflection on Lord Mahavir's teachings and spiritual awakening. (HT PHOTO)

When is Mahavir Jayanti 2025? Know date and timings

This year, the 2623th Birth Anniversary of Mahavir Swami will be celebrated on Thursday, April 10. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are as follows:

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 10:55 PM on April 09, 2025

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 01:00 AM on April 10, 2025

Who was Lord Mahavir?

Lord Mahavir, also known as Vardhamana, was born in 599 B.C. in Kundalagrama, present-day Vaishali in Bihar. A revered spiritual leader, he laid the foundation of Jainism's core values—non-violence (Ahimsa), truth (Satya), and non-possessiveness (Aparigraha). He attained Moksha (liberation) in 527 B.C. at the age of 72.

Birth of Lord Mahavira: Lord Mahavira was born as Vardhamana in Kundagrama, a small village near Vaishali in Bihar, India, in 599 BCE.(Unsplash)

Significance of Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti holds great spiritual and cultural significance for the Jain community as it commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara. Celebrated with devotion and reverence, the festival highlights the teachings of Lord Mahavir. It's a day to reflect on his path of renunciation and self-discipline, and devotees mark the occasion with prayers, temple visits, charitable acts, and community service, aiming to live by his message of peace and spiritual awakening.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025 celebration

Devotees celebrate Mahavir Jayanti with devotion and enthusiasm, marked by rituals, processions, and acts of kindness. One of the key highlights is the Rath Yatra, where Lord Mahavir's idol is placed on a decorated chariot and taken out in a grand procession accompanied by devotional songs and chanting.

The idol is then given a ceremonial bath or Abhisheka, symbolising spiritual cleansing. Temples witness large gatherings as devotees offer prayers and participate in special sermons. Many also engage in charity, donate food, and volunteer, reflecting Mahavir's teachings of compassion, humility, and selflessness.