Kedarnath helicopter booking 2025: When and where to book tickets online? Know prices, dates, helipad options

The Kedarnath Yatra is one of India's most sacred pilgrimages, drawing lakhs of devotees each year who travel to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva at the Kedarnath Temple. However, getting there isn't exactly a walk in the park. If you're planning a visit in 2025 and feeling daunted by the steep, time-consuming trek, here's some great news: helicopter bookings for the Kedarnath Yatra 2025 officially opened on April 8, 2025. Here's your complete guide to booking helicopter tickets for Kedarnath Yatra 2025.

It's a great travel option for senior citizens, devotees with medical concerns, or anyone tight on time. Instead of a multi-day journey, you can now complete your Yatra in just a few hours by air. From price to where to book, here's all you need to know.

When and where to book

The Kedarnath temple is all set to open its doors to devotees on May 2, 2025, marking the beginning of the much-awaited pilgrimage season. With footfall expected to soar this year, early bookings are strongly advised. Helicopter bookings for the Kedarnath Yatra 2025 opened on April 8, and can be made exclusively through the IRCTC Heli Yatra website. Also make sure to complete the mandatory registration on the Uttarakhand Tourism Portal before booking your tickets.

Step-by-step guide to book Kedarnath helicopter tickets online

Visit registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in and complete your Char Dham Yatra registration.

Go to www.heliyatra.irctc.co.in and sign up using your name, phone number, and email ID.

Enter your Char Dham registration number or Group ID for group booking.

Select your date, preferred helipad, and aviation company.

Enter passenger details (maximum 6 per ID; group bookings allowed up to 12).

For groups over 12, create a second IRCTC Heli Yatra account.

Verify the OTP sent to your registered mobile number or email.

Accept the terms and conditions and proceed to payment.

Download and print your ticket. Carry a valid photo ID for verification.

How much are the ticket prices in 2025

Pilgrims have the option to take a helicopter to Kedarnath from several helipads, with fares varying depending on the distance and route. Below are the updated one-way ticket prices for 2025:

Phata to Kedarnath: ₹ 6,074

6,074 Sersi to Kedarnath: ₹ 6,072

6,072 Guptkashi to Kedarnath: ₹ 8,426

These prices reflect a 5% increase compared to last season and have been determined by the aviation operators in partnership with the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA).

Helicopter service is a major upgrade, making the journey smoother for devotees who earlier had to rely on mule rides, palanquins, and long treks to reach Kedarnath Temple. (ANI)

Helipads offering chopper rides to Kedarnath

Kedarnath is accessible by helicopter from three key helipads—Phata, Sersi, and Guptkashi. Bookings from Dehradun fly only till Sersi, where passengers must change choppers.

Here's a quick overview of each helipad, including distance, duration, and fare:

Phata Helipad

• Distance to Kedarnath: 31 km

• Travel time: 9 minutes

• Fare: ₹2,500 (one way per person)

• Nearby: Guptkashi (14 km), Sonprayag (16 km)

Sersi Helipad

• Distance to Kedarnath: 23 km

• Travel time: 11 minutes

• Fare: ₹2,500 (one way per person)

• Nearby: Guptkashi (20 km), Sonprayag (9 km)

Guptkashi Helipad

• Distance to Kedarnath: 45 km

• Travel time: 15 minutes

• Fare: ₹3,800 (one way per person)

Premium Kedarnath helicopter packages (2025)

Luxury helicopter packages for Kedarnath Yatra 2025 start from ₹1 lakh and can go up to ₹2.5 lakh. These premium options usually include round-trip flights, priority darshan, personal assistance, meals, and optional overnight stays for a seamless and comfortable pilgrimage.

Important instructions for passengers

IRCTC has issued key guidelines for passengers booking tickets, including mandatory registration, ID verification, weight limits, and group booking rules.